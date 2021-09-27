Both the Cedartown High School and Cedartown Middle School competition cheerleading squads took home top honors on Saturday.
The CHS varsity team earned first place in Class 4A at the Kennesaw Mountain Cheer Classic in Kennesaw, while the CMS team competed in the Carrollton Classic and won the small middle school division.
It was the second first place in a row this season for the Cedartown Middle School team, who also took first place at the Pepperell Cheer Classic on Sept. 18. The team also finished second at its first competition of the season at Armuchee High School on Sept. 11.
Cedartown High School’s cheerleaders will be back on the mat this Saturday at the Buford Fall Classic at Buford High School, while the Cedartown Middle School team will next perform at the Blue Devil Family Invitational on Oct. 9 at Model High School.
Rockmart’s varsity competition team will start its season on Saturday at the Ramble Cheer Classic at LaFayette High School.