Rising senior Jayden Johnson is getting a lot of attention after he stepped into the role of quarterback for the Cedartown Bulldogs last season.
So far, Johnson has announced via his Twitter that he’s received scholarship offers from some big schools, including a longtime National Championship contender.
The Oklahoma Sooners, South Carolina Gamecocks and Arkanasas Razorback football programs have all offered Johnson opportunities to play for their school. Additional programs who have expressed interest include UTC Chattanooga, Arkansas State, East Carolina, Coastal Carolina, Georgia Southern, Georgia State, Kansas State, Liberty, Memphis, Navy, Troy and Western Carolina.
With each offer that has come in, Johnson said on Twitter that he’s “blessed” to get bigtime colleges and universities to give him chances to play.
Johnson, who stepped in his junior year to fill in after Taji Hudson was injured in the opening game of the season in 2019 against Rockmart, finished out his season with the Bulldogs having grown in the position but didn’t make it past the first round of the playoffs.
Of note, 247Sports.com has listed Johnson as a three-star athlete heading into his senior season. He also finished his junior season in basketball for the Bulldogs in February.
The Bulldogs are scheduled to return to the field in August for scrimmage and then the first game of the season against Carrollton in the Corky Kell Classic at Barron Stadium in Rome. That’s depending on whether athletics will be allowed to return by this coming fall.