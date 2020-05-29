Thus far in his young career, it seems like Harlem Diamond has constantly stayed in the media for all the right reasons.
Cedartown’s rising sophomore is a multi-sport star but has always shined on the gridiron. He was considered one of the top youth football players in the country while still an elementary school student. After an illustrious middle school career where he helped Cedartown Middle School win basically every game in the Floyd County Athletic Association, Diamond advanced to high school last season.
Harlem had a great freshman season at running back and defensive back for the 2019 Bulldog football squad. For these reasons, he is still expected to be one of the premier prospects in Georgia for the Class of 2023.
UGA Wire, USA Today’s Georgia football-related partner, published a story about Harlem Diamond on May 27th. The story, by Joe Vitale and Henry Sillen, included an interview with Harlem about his relationship with first cousin Nick Chubb, his goals for 2020, and other topics as well. You can view the article, “Checking in on Nick Chubb’s cousin, Harlem Diamond- a rising Cedartown star” at ugawire.usatoday.com.
In the interview, Diamond shared that he plays football, basketball, and baseball at CHS, but football is his favorite sport. “I love football. It’s not an easy sport, you really have to work hard it at. Not anyone can play football. You have to be tough and may be a little crazy.”
Harlem’s role model is former UGA great and Cedartown native Nick Chubb. “Nick is my role model; he is a great person,” Diamond said. “I look up to him. He works very hard in the weight room and is very humble, so I try to copy his work ethic.”
For this upcoming season, Diamond’s goal is quite simple: “I’m just ready to prove myself. Our team’s mindset is to play hard every game, win our region, and go to state. The goal I have set is to work hard, encourage my teammates, and rush for 1,000 yards or have 100 tackles.”
The 5-foot-6, 145 pounder is the embodiment of a “student-athlete.” Along with being well on his way to lettering in three sports, Harlem holds a 3.7 GPA at CHS.
Harlem’s father, James Diamond, is one of the greatest players in Cedartown’s football history. James is still the all-time tackle leader at CHS. In. 1999 he named a first-team All-State selection by the Associated Press and the Atlanta Journal-Constitution and rated as the Defensive Player of the Year.
Coming from such a strong football background, it is easy to see why James is so proud of his son. “Getting publicity from UGA Wire at this age, it makes me feel good to know that he can see something like that and stay motivated and focused,” said James Diamond.
Harlem has received interest from colleges already. Even reaching back to his days in middle school, he has been invited to multiple college camps. One hurdle moving forward in Harlem’s recruitment is the extension of the NCAA dead period. The dead period, which prohibits coaches from having in-house visits, on-campus visits, or holding camps, was extended last week by the NCAA through the end of July.
Harlem shined at a big camp at Notre Dame last year. His athleticism, effort, attitude, and work ethic were noted by all the coaches in attendance. Unfortunately, this will not be a possibility for Summer 2020.
“We had a great time at Notre Dame last year and he was invited back this Summer,” said James. “We were planning on going there and to Vanderbilt, Kennesaw State, and West Georgia this year.”
Although he was not able to attend any Summer camps this year, Harlem will be hard at work with the Cedartown Bulldogs under first year Head Coach Jamie Abrams. Thanks to the new GHSA ruling, Bulldogs are expecting to begin groups workouts on June 8th. There is no certain timetable yet to when full-contact practices can start, but fans should expect Harlem and the rest of the Bulldogs to put in their best effort this Summer in order to excel this Fall.