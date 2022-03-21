There may have been no games played, but Saturday brought the spirit of sportsmanship and spring sports into the spotlight in Cedartown.
The city of Cedartown’s recreation department marked the opening day of Little League Baseball, as well as youth softball and soccer, with a parade down College Street and an opening ceremony at the Bert Wood Athletic Complex that also honored a big part of the community’s youth baseball history.
Friday’s rain had soaked all of the fields at the complex, leading to the difficult decision to postpone the first games of the season due to poor field conditions.
Cedartown City Commission Chair Andrew Carter read a proclamation honoring the dedication of Verdell and Kenneth Hulsey by officially naming Field No. 5 at the athletic complex Verdell and Kenneth Hulsey Field.
“For 76 years a dynamic duo of coaching brothers dominated the Little League fields of Cedartown, Georgia. Either you were coached by them or on the opposing team,” the proclamation read.
“The Hulsey brothers spent decades mentoring, volunteering and cheering on the kids of Cedartown through good times and bad. Their only dream was to see the kids get excited
about the sport again ‘like the good ol’ days,’”
The pair helped their teams win 12 league titles, 10 district championships, two senior league state runners-up and two Dizzy Dean 16-18-year-old league titles.
Kenneth Hulsey was on hand with his nephew and Verdell’s son Phil to accept the honor. Kenneth got emotional when talking about his brother, who died in 2014 at the age of 80.
“You know, I’ve got a brother up in heaven now. I coached with him a long time, and me and him were down here for the kids. We would come down here and work so hard for those kids. We wanted them to go on and be successful,” Kenneth Hulsey said.
“I just want to say thank you for everything. I know Verdell is up there looking down. The last time I saw my brother, before they buried him, I told him to go on up and get us a ball team. And I believe that’s what he’s doing.”
Phil Hulsey said it was an honor for his family to have the field named after his father and uncle.
“What a difference they made during their time here at these fields for many, many years,” Phil Hulsey said. “The only way to make it great for the children is for the parents and grandparents to get behind it and push them and do that every each and every day and be there for those children. That’s what really matters.”
Cedartown Recreation Director Jeff Hulsey said he and his staff have been working hard to prepare for the three different sports’ seasons and he thanked the parents for trusting them with their children.
“The greatest kids in the United States in America will play on these fields in the next couple of weeks. Allow them the opportunity to be kids. Let the coaches coach, the umpires umpire, you be the parents. Encourage your child to do the best,” Hulsey said.
The city’s recreation department took over Cedartown’s youth baseball program late last year after the CYB board voted to turn it over to the local government agency. With the switch also came the change from Dizzy Dean to Little League.