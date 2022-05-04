Bulldogs sweep Cairo to earn a trip to the Elite Eight

Cedartown pitcher Jay O'Neal delivers to the plate in the first inning of Game 1 against Cairo in the second-round state playoff series at Cedartown High School on Tuesday, May 3. O'Neal, a freshman commit to South Carolina, threw a no-hitter as the Bulldogs swept the Syrupmakers.
Cedartown head baseball coach Gevin Johnson (right) talks with the chief umpire during the pre-gam meeting before Game 1 against Cairo in the second-round state playoff series at Cedartown High School on Tuesday, May 3.
Jeremy Stewart
Cedartown's Dylan Cupp looks up after hitting the ball in his first at-bat in Game 1 against Cairo in the second-round state playoff series at Cedartown High School on Tuesday, May 3.
Jeremy Stewart
Cedartown's Tony Ware looks up as the umpire calls him safe at third on a steal during Game 1 against Cairo in the second-round state playoff series at Cedartown High School on Tuesday, May 3.
Cedartown got support from two solid outings on the mound to help boost the Bulldogs into the state quarterfinals for the second year in a row as they swept Cairo in the Class 4A Sweet 16 on Tuesday.
Jay O’Neal pitched the first game of the doubleheader and completed a no-hitter, striking out 10 over seven innings. The freshman standout paved the way for Cedartown’s offense to take a 9-0 victory as the Bulldogs scored four runs in the first and sixth innings while getting 10 hits.
Tony Ware had three hits and four RBIs to lead the Region 7-4A champions at the plate, while Cole Dingler had three hits and three RBIs.
Game 2 went pretty much the same as Game 1 as the Bulldogs used top-notch pitching and offense to take control of the game early on the way to an 11-1 win.
Senior MJ Holiday took the mound for the nightcap and threw a complete game with eight strikeouts and only two hits. Cedartown put up four runs in both the second and seventh innings while garnering 12 hits.
Dingler once again put up a solid batting performance with three hits and three RBIs, while Eli Barrow had three RBIs as well. Dylan Cupp and Denver Nale each had two hits for the Bulldogs. Cairo scored its one run in the second and finished with three errors.
Cedartown (24-9) now moves on to the Elite Eight where they will face Perry, the Region 4-4A champions, on the road starting with a doubleheader on Monday and the if-necessary Game 3 on Tuesday.
The Bulldogs will be the visitors because of the universal coin flip done by the GHSA to determine the host of the state quarterfinal series when both teams are the No. 1 seed from their respective region.
Perry (26-9) swept Druid Hills in the Sweet 16 on Tuesday by scores of 12-2 and 9-5.
For more on Cedartown’s second-round series, see next week’s Polk Standard Journal.