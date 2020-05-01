When they venture into a new region in 2021, Cedartown soccer will be without their Head Coaching duo.
Head Coaches Kevin King and Joey Rice officially stepped down on Sunday, April 26th. The Bulldogs had been under their leadership for the previous four years.
“It was a heart-wrenching decision but we both felt after four years it was time for some new blood and fresh ideas to take the program into a new region,” said Coach Kevin King. “It has been an amazing four years and I’m so proud of everyone who played for us. We really feel like we are leaving the program in a good, healthy state.”
Over those four seasons, CHS compiled a record of 24 wins, 23 losses, and 5 draws. Of their 23 losses though, only 8 were decided by more than one goal. This stat exemplifies the fact that Rice and King always emphasized a “never quit” attitude for the Bulldogs.
“Given the standard of opposition we scheduled year-in and year-out, in both non-region and region play, I am very proud of the competitiveness we showed throughout the seasons,” said Coach King. “I am forever thankful to Coach Joey Rice, the community for their support, and all the players who donned the red and black the past four years.”
Whomever will take over the Bulldogs will not have an easy region come next season. Cedartown will make the transition to Region 7-4A, competing against the likes of Heritage-Catoosa, Northwest Whitfield, Southeast Whitfield, Ridgeland, Pickens, and Central-Carrollton.
Coach King has announced he is now joining the Rockmart coaching staff.
“My son has been soccer manager for Rockmart the previous three seasons, so I will be joining them for his senior year,” said King. “Plus, the first ever kids I coached since moving to the United States were Rockmart recreation-league kids who are now rising seniors at RHS. I am going to help them and complete my son’s senior year with him.”
CHS Lady Bulldogs Soccer Head Coach Stuart Morse is now taking over as the Head Coach of the Bulldogs squad. Cedartown alumnus and former Lady Bulldogs Assistant Coach Nancy Martinez has been promoted to Head Coach of the girls’ team.