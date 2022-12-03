For back-to-back seasons the Bulldogs have completed a perfect regular season slate going 12-0, but Kirby Smart and his team hope that this postseason has a few similarities and maybe just one difference from last year’s postseason run.
That one coveted difference is an SEC Championship. Georgia’s run at a national title last season had to go through Atlanta where the Crimson Tide waited on them. The Bulldogs were looking to clinch their first SEC Championship since 2017 where they defeated Auburn 28-7, but the Tide had other plans, dropping the Bulldogs 41-24.
Luckily for the Bulldogs their unbeaten regular season still clinched a playoff berth where they later defeated Michigan in the Orange Bowl to earn another crack at Alabama that brought the first national championship back to Athens since 1980.
This time there is one difference. Georgia will not be facing off against the Tide or Auburn. They will line up against the LSU Tigers.
Looking back at the revenge tour that Georgia has been on the last few seasons, there are two teams that are still on that list, Ole Miss and LSU. These two teams are what remains of all the teams that have bested Smart and the Bulldogs that Georgia has not gotten a win back over.
In 2016 in Smart’s first season, the Bulldogs traveled to Ole Miss and were defeated 45-14. Georgia has not had an opportunity to right that wrong. In 2018, the No. 2-ranked Bulldogs traveled to Baton Rouge as a heavy favorite, but the only thing they brought home was a 36-16 loss. In 2019 the Bulldogs got another crack at LSU in the SEC Championship but ran into the buzz-saw that was the perfect 15-0 Tiger team and lost 37-10.
This time things are a little different. Smart has the Bulldogs playing some of their best football, finishing the season 12-0, ranked No. 1 in the CFP rankings and as a 17.5-point favorite over the Tigers (DraftKings and FanDuel).
The Tigers, on the other hand, are coming into this game 9-3 and are fresh off a heartbreaking loss to Texas A&M that derailed their playoff hopes.
Despite what could have been a Top-5 matchup, the Bulldogs are still extremely invested in this game. Since Smart has taken over in Athens, Georgia has had as many national championships as SEC titles.
“We’re worried about winning the SEC championship,” Smart said. “That’s the most important thing on our agenda, is to have an opportunity to do something that rarely gets done. I mean, it’s tough to win an SEC championship. I’ve been part of this league for a long time. I have almost as many national championships as I do SEC championships. They’re really hard to come by.”
Georgia comes into the game having won 13 SEC titles toal, which is second only to Alabama, while the Tigers are right on their heels with 12 SEC titles of their own.
LSU’s Offense comes into the game ranked 34th overall in the country (7th in the SEC), while averaging 433 yards per game. The Bulldogs come in ranked 8th overall in the country (3rd in the SEC) while averaging 488 yards per game.
LSU could be without quarterback Jayden Daniels on Saturday as he left the Texas A&M game with a sprained ankle and has been in a boot ever since. Here is what LSU Coach Brian Kelly had to say about the injury Sunday night when asked by reporters.
“Jayden Daniels’ ankle exam was ‘good today’ and the coaching staff are ‘optimistic’ he’ll be well enough to play in the SEC title game against Georgia on Saturday,” said Kelly.
Georgia’s defense may have the edge coming into the ranking 7th in the nation (2nd in the SEC) while the LSU Tigers currently rank 41st overall (7th in the SEC). Tigers have a freshman defender Harold Perkins that could prove to give the Bulldogs some problems. Perkins has 7.5 sacks, 11 tackles for a loss, two forced fumbles and an interception. Here is what Georgia Head Coach Kirby Smart had to say about Perkins.
“You know where he’s at when he’s out there, right? They’re going to use him in different ways,” Smart said. “They’ve changed up the way they use him throughout the year. That’s what good defensive coordinators do. They try to find different ways to put him in maybe a mismatch and utilize him. You have to know where he is, and you need to know where he is at all times because he’s really athletic. He is very disruptive, and you make your team aware of it.”
LSU’s defense is coming off one of its worst performances of the season, as it gave up 38 points to a struggling Texas A&M team last week. But Smart doesn’t expect there to be any carry-over into this week’s game from LSU’s loss or poor performance.
Georgia and LSU will kick off Saturday at 4 p.m. from Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta on CBS.