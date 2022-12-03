Georgia head coach Kirby Smart

For back-to-back seasons the Bulldogs have completed a perfect regular season slate going 12-0, but Kirby Smart and his team hope that this postseason has a few similarities and maybe just one difference from last year’s postseason run.

That one coveted difference is an SEC Championship. Georgia’s run at a national title last season had to go through Atlanta where the Crimson Tide waited on them. The Bulldogs were looking to clinch their first SEC Championship since 2017 where they defeated Auburn 28-7, but the Tide had other plans, dropping the Bulldogs 41-24.

