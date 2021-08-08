Former Florida State coach Bobby Bowden, a Birmingham native who ranks second all-time in NCAA Division I football wins, died Sunday. He was 91.
Florida State confirmed Bowden’s death in a tweet. The Tallahassee Democrat reported Bowden died shortly after 4 a.m. CT at his Florida home surrounded by his family.
Bowden announced last month he had been diagnosed with a terminal medical condition, which his son Terry later revealed to be pancreatic cancer.
Born in 1929, Bowden played football at Woodlawn High School in Birmingham and joined the University of Alabama as a freshman quarterback in 1948. He then transferred to Howard College, now known as Samford University.
Bowden returned to Samford as an assistant from 1954-55, and later, as its head coach from 1959-62.
As the Seminoles’ head coach from 1976-2009, Bowden amassed amassed over 300 wins and won national championships in 1993 and 1999.