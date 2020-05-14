Keyarah Berry picked up her biggest offer to date on Wednesday.
The Rockmart women’s basketball phenom earned a scholarship from Indiana University. Make no mistake: Indiana is hands-down a basketball state, as both the men’s and women’s Hoosiers have enjoyed success on the hardwood over the years.
Now, IU is inviting Berry to lead them into a new era of success.
Berry led all of northwest Georgia in points-per-game last season and finished near the top statewide in the scoring department. She secured a share of her region’s Most Valuable Player award in 2020 as a junior as well.
The Hoosiers aren’t the only program vying for the talented guard. Berry now was offers from Alabama A&M, Georgia Southern, Indiana, Murray State, Seton Hall, and Division III Berry College.
There is still plenty of time until signing day, but Berry’s recruiting is definitely heating up. She is certainly proving to be one of the premier women’s basketball prospects in Georgia for the Class of 2021.