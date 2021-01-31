A solid start and a stout defense allowed the Rockmart boys’ basketball team to shake off its recent troubles on its home court Friday night.
Hosting Region 6-3A foe Ringgold on Senior Night, the Jackets used some smart shooting from their seniors to pick up a 63-54 win over the visiting Tigers and end a short skid.
After opening the game with an 8-0 run, Rockmart kept the pressure steady through the rest of the first half for a 26-17 lead at the break.
Ringgold found no answer for the Jackets after halftime, with a 13-3 stretch for the Jackets helping cushion their lead. Senior Cody Williams had three of his six 3-pointers in the third period as Rockmart expanded its lead to 47-26.
The Tigers stole some of the host team’s momentum late in the fourth, but it wasn’t enough to cause any huge worries for the Jackets.
Williams led Rockmart with 18 points, while Sherman Davis finished with 10, including a pair of treys. Luke Noland had eight points, and Javin Whatley recorded five points and five assists. All four players are seniors, with Rhyan Carter filling out the Jackets’ senior group.
“I’m just super proud of our seniors,” Rockmart boys coach Vic Calhoun said.
“Cody Williams came out and hit five or six 3’s tonight. Luke Noland hit a couple of 3’s and made some good moves off the dribble drive. Javin's always a dynamic playmaker with the ball in his hands. Sherman Davis handled the ball a little bit on the perimeter. And then Rhyan Carter came in and just gave it a tremendous effort on the boards. So I’m just happy those seniors got something to hang their hats on here with potentially our last home game.
Rockmart (5-13, 3-10 6-3A) takes to the road to finish the regular season, with games at North Murray on Feb. 2, Murray county Feb. 9 and Adairsville Feb. 12
They will then have to wait and see where they fall in the seedings for the region tournament, where they may have to win a play-in game in order to be seeded in the main bracket.