Disappointing outings in the Region 7-4A tournament last week ended the 2021-22 season for Cedartown basketball. For the first time in several years, neither the boys nor girls squads will qualify for the postseason.
Unfortunately, the same fate befell Rockmart’s basketball teams in the Region 6-3A tournament, with the Jackets and Lady Jackets losing their opening contests and failing to earn a berth in the state playoffs.
The Lady Bulldogs finished the regular season with the fifth-best region record, setting up a winner-take-all game against Central-Carroll on Monday afternoon.
The game, played at tournament host Northwest Whitfield, was a low-scoring battle between two strong defenses. However, Cedartown’s lack of consistency on offense led to just 18 total points in four periods, and the Lady Lions knocked off the Lady Bulldogs 30-18 in the first-round clash to round out their 2021-22 campaign.
Hayvin Barclay led CHS in scoring with eight points while Maryn Barrow connected on two three-pointers. Summer Knight had three points as well.
Sophomore forward Kendal Pace, who scored just one point against Central-Carroll, was named to the All-Region team. Pace had a stellar regular season in which she tallied numerous double-doubles in a row against Region 7-4A competition.
Cedartown’s girls missed out on the playoffs for the first time since 2017-18 after finishing with a 4-17 (3-9) record.
Cedartown’s boys squad did not have much more luck in their tournament game. The Bulldogs, who had earned the three-seed entering the Region 7-4A tournament, battled six-seed Southeast Whitfield for a trip to the GHSA State Playoffs.
Although CHS had swept the Raiders in the regular season, it was Southeast Whitfield who outlasted Cedartown in the fourth period and held on for a 54-50 triumph in Tunnel Hill.
Ronald Knight had 12 points, MJ Holiday finished with 11, and Elijah Diamond added 10 points against Southeast Whitfield. Grant Dempsey scored eight points and Quinlan Cothron tallied four points. Jordan Johnson and Xavier Holiday had three and two points respectively in the loss.
That first-round upset marks the second time in three years that the Bulldogs will miss the postseason. After making it to the Sweet 16 last year, CHS went 10-13 (7-5) this year.
The Rockmart girls’ team played LaFayette on Monday, Feb. 14, at tournament host Lakeview-Ft. Oglethorpe and fell just short in a 57-48 final.
The Jackets, meanwhile, took the No. 4 seed into the tournament and faced Ringgold on Thursday with a state playoff berth on the line. Rockmart came up short, losing 60-53 and bringing its season to a close.