Rockmart sweeps cross-county contests with Cedartown

It took Rockmart and Cedartown deep into the season before renewing their cross-county rivalry on the basketball court, but it was nonetheless exciting when the two programs finally met.

The Lady Jackets re-energized themselves with a 15-0 run in the second half to win 55-36 in the first varsity game Saturday evening at Rockmart High School, while the host Jackets were able to force the Bulldogs into overtime and come out ahead 67-60.

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In