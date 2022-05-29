Rockmart’s Damian Horton (seated, second from right) celebrated with friends, family, coaches and teammates as he signed to play basketball for Reinhardt University during a special ceremony on May 4, 2022, at Rockmart High School. The 6-foot-9 standout averaged nearly a double-double for the Jackets in his senior season.
Jeremy Stewart
Rockmart’s Damian Horton (seated) gets help from Reinhardt University head men’s basketball coach Justin Newton upon signing his letter of intent to play for the NAIA school on May 4, 2022.
Rockmart’s Damian Horton (right) goes over a Harverster Christian player for a layup during the Hilburn-Patterson Haralson County Invitational in December.
For Rockmart boys basketball coach Vic Calhoun, Damian Horton is proof that hard work and dedication can make a difference no matter when it starts.
The now recent Rockmart High School graduate celebrated with friends, family and coaches in early May as he signed to play basketball for Reinhardt University in a special ceremony, continuing both his playing career and education.
But it wasn’t always in the cards for Horton.
Standing at 6 foot, 9 inches, Horton had trouble finding his comfort level on the basketball court despite his towering height.
“As a freshman and sophomore, it was hard to get him on the floor. He was just kind of like a newborn calf out there trying to find his way,” Calhoun said. “He just kept growing and he finally got his feet under him and his athleticism was able to show out. He really turned it on for us.”
Calhoun called Horton’s senior year “tremendous” as the forward finished with 10.6 points and 9.7 rebounds per game. He had an effective field goal percentage of 60% and helped Rockmart win the boys’ championship at the 46th Annual Hilburn-Patterson Haralson County Invitational.
Calhoun said something clicked for Horton last summer.
“I think he needed to just taste a little bit of success. We played some really stiff competition this summer, including Marietta, and they had a big that he went back and forth with, and I think that gave him some confidence to compete with some of the best players in the state and have some success.”
After that Calhoun said the senior “fell in love with the game of basketball” and consistently worked out in the gym and on the court. When that happened, college coaches started to take notice and visit to watch him play.
Horton continued to grow as a player, a teammate and a student, Calhoun said.
“He finally saw that he could have a future as a collegiate basketball player. I think just that taste of success is what helped him the most to believe in himself and see what we had been telling him all along about how good he could be,” Calhoun said.
Reinhardt head men’s basketball coach Justin Newton attended the signing ceremony, along with several of Horton’s family members and teammates.
“I love y’all,” Horton told his teammates and coaches. “I enjoyed my time here with you all and I wish you the best of luck in the future.”
Reinhardt plays in the NAIA’s Appalachian Athletic Conference.