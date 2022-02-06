Rockmart basketball had a tough go of things last week against strong Region 6-3A competition. In their four total contests on Monday and Friday, Rockmart walked away with just one win in extreme Northwest Georgia.
last Monday’s trip to Fort Oglethorpe resulted in a pair of losses for the Black-and-Gold.
The Lady Jackets fell behind early to Lakeview-Fort Oglethorpe — the No. 4 team in Class 3A — and were never able to battle back. The Lady Warriors led 14-4 through one period of play and 30-9 at halftime. The Lady Jacket offense was able to put up some more points in the second half but still fell big to LFO 62-33 on the road.
Analee Morris had 16 points on Monday and Sky Myers added eight points against the Lady Warriors. Lauryn Clark and Zori Williams finished with three points each, Lauren Marlow added two points, and Brandi Jones converted a free throw in the loss.
Rockmart’s boys team also faced a tough opponent on Monday night. Lakeview-Fort Oglethorpe’s boys squad, a one-loss behemoth ranked ninth in Class 3A, utilized big second and third periods to pull away from the Jackets in Catoosa County.
Rockmart trailed just 20-17 after the first frame, but another 20-point second period by LFO helped them to a 40-27 advantage at the half. The Warriors continued to rain threes in the third interval and led 63-41 entering the final period of play. The Jackets did outscore the Warriors in the fourth period, but still fell 73-54 to one of the best teams in the state.
Treylin Davis scored 11 points, Jakari Clark added 10, and Damian Horton finished with nine points against LFO. Cam Ferguson had seven points, Omarion Garrett added six points, and Dennis Sims tallied four points in the loss. Trent Pace sank a three-pointer while Braylon Jones and Mason Phillips had two points each on the night.
Rockmart traveled to Catoosa County again on Friday night for a pair of Region 6-3A contests versus Ringgold.
The Lady Jackets were down by just four at the end of the first period, but a ferocious attack by the Lady Tiger defense held Rockmart scoreless in the second interval. Ringgold’s 19-8 halftime lead increased even more in the third thanks to a spread-out offensive gameplan. As the final buzzer sounded, the Lady Tigers earned the season sweep of Rockmart with a 47-26 triumph at home.
Zori Williams led Rockmart with six points in the low-scoring battle. Analee Morris and Sky Myers added five points each while Brandi Jones finished with four points. Lauryn Clark, Kaylee Huckaby, and Nya Jones tallied two points each at Ringgold.
Morris injured her ankle early in the contest and did not return.
Thankfully, the Rockmart faithful who made the trip to Ringgold saw a four-quarter performance from the boys team in their road win. The Jackets led 10-3 in the first quarter and stretched it to a 12-point advantage at the half. Although Rockmart was unable to create any larger of a lead at the end of the third period, the Jackets continued to hit the necessary shots in the fourth to hold on for a 50-38 victory at Ringgold.
Jakari Clark and Treylin Davis had 13 and eleven points respectively on Friday night. Cam Ferguson added 10 points, Dennis Sims finished with eight points, and Damian Horton scored six against the Tigers. Omarion Garrett also tallied two points in Friday’s big region win.
Following their two Region 6-3A doubleheaders, Rockmart finished up their week by hosting cross-county rival Cedartown on Saturday evening.