A change in the rosters didn’t change the outcome in the second and final meetings between the Rockmart and Cedartown varsity basketball teams on Saturday.
Playing this time at The Rock, the Polk County rivals met two weeks after Rockmart’s girls’ and boys’ teams swept Cedartown on the Dawgs’ floor. This time some key players on both sides were forced to sit out due to injury, but the end result remained with the Lady Jackets winning 63-43 and the Jackets winning 54-39.
The girls’ game remained close for most of the first three quarters, with Rockmart holding onto a precarious lead during the majority of the first 24 minutes of the game before Cedartown hit a scoring dry spell that lasted the final seven minutes of the game.
Lady Dawg Annakate Bussey scored a layup with 7:10 left to play to pull her team within three of the hosts, 43-46, but Rockmart got back-to-back 3-pointers by Zori Williams and Sky Myers to begin what would become a 17-0 run to end the game.
The two teams went into halftime tied at 25 apiece after a long-range trey by Myers at the buzzer missed the mark.
The Lady Jackets (10-14) were without the talents of sophomore starter Analee Morris after she injured her ankle in the previous night’s game at Ringgold. Meanwhile, the injury-stricken Cedartown squad was without Makayla Jordan, who suffered an injury in the previous contest against Rockmart.
With Morris on the bench, Brandi Jones stepped up to help her team and scored 15 points. Myers led Rockmart with 20 points, including five 3-pointers, and Williams finished with 15 total points and three treys. Lauren Marlow had six points.
Cedartown’s girls (4-14) were led by Kendal Pace, who scored a game-high 23 points. Bussey was next for the Lady Dawgs with seven points. Summer Knight and Hayvin Barclay each had five.
Both teams aired out some aggressiveness in the contest, with 36 fouls called and 32 foul shots attempted. Rockmart went on a stretch to start the second half where they had six fouls called on them in two and a half minutes.
A defensive boys’ game saw Rockmart take a 19-point lead midway through the third period and never look back, even as Cedartown managed to get within 10 of the Jackets’ lead twice in the remainder of the game.
Cedartown played without brothers MJ Holiday and Xavier Holiday, both of which were recovering from injuries. MJ Holiday has been one of the Bulldogs’ top scorers this season, surpassing 1,000 career points earlier this year.
Up 15-12 after the first quarter, Rockmart (16-8) outscored the Bulldogs 14-6 in the second period to take a 29-18 lead into halftime. The Jackets’ first half was punctuated by a Treylin Davis 3-pointer at the buzzer while being defended.
Cedartown (9-11) finished the third period with a 9-0 run that cut Rockmart’s lead to 40-30 heading into the final frame, but the Bulldogs wouldn’t get any closer as foul troubles kept Rockmart going to the charity stripe and hitting free throws down the stretch.
Davis led all scorers with 14 points in the game, including a pair of 3-pointers. Omarion Garrett and Damian Horton each scored eight points, as did Jakari Clark and Cam Ferguson.
Elijah Diamond was the leading scorer for Cedartown with 11 points, including two 3’s. D.J. Whatley added nine for the Bulldogs, while Ronald Knight had eight.