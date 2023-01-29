Yellow Jackets help region standing with successful week

With mere days before region basketball tournaments begin, the Rockmart varsity boys’ basketball team is working hard to click at the right time after wrapping up three important wins last week.

After a nail-biting 74-72 win over 7-AA foe Murray County last Tuesday, the Yellow Jackets closed out a rare three-game home stretch over the weekend with a 63-51 win Friday over Haralson County on Senior Night followed by a dominant 78-53 victory against Fannin County on Saturday.

