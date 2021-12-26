All four varsity basketball teams in Polk County are set to make tracks just a bit south this week as they play in the 46th Hilburn-Patterson Haralson County Invitational.
Held at Haralson County High School in Tallapoosa, the tournament’s first game is Tuesday, Dec. 28, at 1:30 p.m. as the Cedartown boys start things off taking on Temple.
The Cedartown girls are next with a game against East Paulding, followed by the Rockmart boys facing Bowdon at 4:30 p.m. and the Rockmart girls playing Bremen at 6 p.m.
Play will continue through Thursday, with games starting at 1:30 p.m. Wednesday and noon Thursday.
All four teams will be looking to recover from some pre-Christmas blues at the three-day tournament.
The Cedartown Lady Bulldogs (2-4) lost back-to-back non-region games before the break, falling to Spring Garden (Ala.) 77-12 on Dec. 16 before hosting Cass last Tuesday and getting beat 77-23.
The Bulldogs (2-4) have had closer games in the early part of the season but have a streak of two losses heading into the tournament after dropping games to Spring Garden (56-44) and Carrollton (48-38).
Rockmart’s boys (3-5) went 1-2 in the week before Christmas, losing to Region 6-3A foes Murray County and Lakeview-Fort Oglethorpe on each side of a non-region win over Bremen.
The Jackets had a 13-point lead over Murray County on Dec. 14 but the persistent Indians tied the game at 61-61 with 16 seconds to play. A Rockmart foul put a Murray County player on the line, and he hit both free throws with 2.5 seconds left.
Jacket Jakari Clark got the in-bound from Cam Ferguson but missed the corner shot. Treylin Davis led Rockmart with 21 points, while Damian Horton scored 12 points.
The Rockmart Lady Jackets (4-4) mirrored the boys’ results with losses to Murray County and LFO and a win over Bremen sandwiched between. A young group of girls has worked hard to step up for Rockmart this season following the departure of Keyarah Berry, who now plays for Indiana.