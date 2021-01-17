Both Rockmart and Sonoraville have region championship experience with the Lady Jackets winning the Region 7-AA crown last season and the Lady Phoenix earning the Region 6-AAA title.
Judging by last Tuesday night’s thrilling region matchup, the two talented teams, which now find themselves in the same region following last year’s GHSA reclassification, have eyes on battling it out for the top spot in a few weeks at this year’s 6-3A Tournament.
The contenders went back and forth in a heavyweight title fight-type contest, but it was Rockmart who got a pair of huge shots and two must-have free throws from senior standout Keyarah Berry in the final minute to lead the way to a 64-60 home victory.
Berry, who signed a scholarship to play at Indiana back in November, nailed a 3-pointer with 50.1 seconds to go in the final quarter to tie the game at 60-60 and then followed that up by nailing two free throws with 24.8 seconds remaining to give Rockmart a 62-60 lead. She then came up with a steal and a breakaway lay-up to seal the game as time expired.
Berry finished the contest with 25 points, including 12 in the final period. Megan Little led Rockmart in scoring with 26 points, knocking down an impressive six 3s in the victory. Little got on a roll in the third, making four threes in the quarter to help push her team to a 43-42 advantage going into the fourth.
Analee Morris added seven points for the Lady Jackets, and Zori Williams scored six on a pair of 3s in the fourth quarter.
That fight was also needed last Friday as Rockmart fought back from being down by double digits to visiting LaFayette and won 78-74 in overtime.
Berry had a double-double performance with 46 points and 13 rebounds, while Little had 20 points, including five 3-pointers. Morris finished with seven points and five rebounds.
The Lady Jackets (10-5, 7-2 6-3A) took on No. 5-ranked Loganville on Saturday in the Huld Classic at Archer High School and fell 62-32. Berry had 27 points and seven rebounds.