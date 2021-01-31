The Cedartown Lady Bulldogs manufactured a 2-1 record in last week’s action, keeping the girls basketball team in the top four seeds of the region standings.
Their first matchup of the week came on Tuesday, as they traveled to Central-Carroll for a key Region 7-4A clash. Coach Levi Wigley’s Lady Bulldogs topped the Lady Lions 49-30 at Cedartown High School in mid-January but understood they would face a different animal on the road.
The two sides played to a halftime tie and remained tight throughout the third and fourth period. Creating just enough room for separation, Cedartown outscored Central 25-20 in the second half to hold on for a 40-35 victory. Keke Turner scored 20 points in the win, while Qiana Watson added 9 and Rockmart transfer Janaza Hutchins finished with 7.
Friday’s matchup against Ridgeland allowed the Lady Bulldogs to return home to the Dawg Pound for Senior Night. All things considered, 2021 Senior Night was certainly a night to remember.
Cedartown crushed lowly Ridgeland 92-33, but the score itself was hardly the focus point. Senior guard Qiana Watson scored 15 points on the night, but a first period layup secured her 1,000th career point as a Lady Bulldog.
Turner, another member of the 1,000-point club, led the way with 23 points. Zoe Diamond Pasley and Marycille Brumby tallied 14 and 12 points respectively.
The Lady Bulldogs finished their week with an extremely tough road test on Saturday afternoon. Cedartown traveled just across the state-line on Highway 278 for a pairing with basketball powerhouse Spring Garden.
The defending Class 1A State Champions, currently ranked No. 2 in Class 2A in Alabama, made quick work of the Lady Bulldogs. Spring Garden’s Abbey Steward drilled 8 three-pointers in the first half to give her squad a 23-point halftime lead, and coach Ricky Austin’s squad continued to pour it on in the second half. Cedartown limped out of Cherokee County with an 82-37 defeat in which Turner scored 10 points and Carlie Holland finished with 8.
Fortunately for Cedartown, the interstate clash with Spring Garden means nothing in regard to their fight for the postseason. The Lady Bulldogs (11-6, 6-5) sit comfortably in fourth in the region standings and remain one game behind third-place Heritage.
Wigley’s girls have a very important week ahead of them in which they will play their final two region games. The Lady Bulldogs traveled to two-seed Pickens on Tuesday and will host three-seed Heritage-Catoosa on Friday.
This weekend’s game at Cedartown High School will begin at 6 p.m. Fans unable to attend can listen to the broadcast or watch on Facebook Live via WGAA Radio.