Despite a challenging mid-season stretch for the Cedartown Lady Bulldogs that saw them lose four important region games, the girls basketball squad was able to finish the regular season on a high note.
In last week’s massively important Region 7-4A matchups, coach Levi Wigley’s team upset two opponents ranked higher than them in the region standings as they prepare to head into the region tournament.
On Tuesday, Feb. 2, Cedartown made the long trek to Jasper for a meeting with Pickens. After falling to region-leading Pickens at home in January, the Lady Bulldogs realized they had to bring a different intensity to topple the Dragonettes on the road.
Fortunately for those who made the trip north, Cedartown did just that. The Lady Bulldogs created just enough separation in the second half and converted free throws late to hold on for a 60-58 triumph.
Keke Turner scored 21 points in the win while Makayla Jordan finished with 16. Qiana Watson also had double digits scoring, adding 13 in the victory.
Friday brought forth another tough task as Cedartown hosted Heritage-Catoosa in their final game of the regular season. The Lady Bulldogs defeated the Lady Generals 44-43 in Ringgold on Jan. 12 and understood that this game would be no easier.
Wigley’s staff was able to make solid defensive adjustments though and shut down the Heritage-Catoosa offense as Cedartown picked up a 39-28 win in the regular season finale. Turner and Watson finished with 18 points and 11 points respectively in their final regular season home game.
After the solid week of work, the Lady Bulldogs finished the regular season at 13-6 overall and 8-4 in region play. Although they currently sit fourth in the region standings, they could climb to third if Heritage-Catoosa falls to either Central-Carroll or Northwest Whitfield this week.
As for Cedartown, the girls have earned a week off to rest and prepare for the Region 7-4A Tournament.
The Lady Bulldogs will likely play either Central-Carroll or Southeast Whitfield in the first round of the tournament, held at Northwest Whitfield High School next week. If Cedartown can register a victory in their first game in the tourney, they will qualify for the state playoffs for the third year in a row.