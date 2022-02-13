Cedartown basketball had it rough on the hardwood last week. In their four combined Region 7-4A matchups, the Red-and-Black came away with just one victory on the road.
First up for CHS was a road trip to Rossville on Tuesday for a pair of region showdowns at Ridgeland High School.
The Lady Bulldogs put together a strong first half and were tied at 22 midway through, but Cedartown could not close out that game in Walker County. Ridgeland avoided the season sweep by handing CHS their fifth consecutive defeat in blowout fashion, 58-34.
Sophomore phenom Kendal Pace continued her streak of dominance by posting her seventh straight double-double. She had 14 points, eleven rebounds, three blocks, and two steals against the Lady Panthers. Maryn Barrow added nine points as well.
In the boys game, Cedartown led by double-digits for most of the contest. Ridgeland made it interesting at the end, even working it to a one-possession game in the final minute, but the Bulldogs were able to hit enough free throws to hold on for a 60-54 triumph.
Ronald Knight had a career-high 20 points in Tuesday’s victory. Elijah Diamond added 19 points and Jordan Johnson also finished in double figures with eleven. Quinlan Cothron and DJ Whatley had four points each and Tony Ware scored two points at Ridgeland.
Cedartown made the long drive to Jasper on Thursday for a couple of rescheduled region contests with Pickens in their final games of the regular season.
The Lady Bulldogs looked to shock the state early in their matchup. Cedartown had a fantastic start against Pickens, a consensus top-ten team in Class 4A, and trailed 17-13 after the first period of play. As fate would have it, though, depth proved to be a factor as the Dragonettes captured a 22-point halftime lead and never looked back in their 73-32
victory.
It marked the 20th consecutive win for Pickens and the sixth loss in a row for Cedartown.
Hayvin Barclay was the top scorer with 14 points on the night. Barrow added seven and Pace tallied six points. Asia Ware connected on a three and Summer Knight had two points in the defeat.
Cedartown’s boys had a back-and-forth battle with Pickens on Thursday night. The Bulldogs led 12-6 after one and 34-29 at the half, but Pickens came back in the third period to control a 39-37 lead entering the fourth. The Bulldogs made it interesting but Cedartown, still without the services of star guards MJ and Xavier Holiday, fell 52-48 in Jasper.
Ronald Knight led Cedartown with 19 points on Thursday night. Jordan Johnson added 13 points while Elijah Diamond added six. Quinlan Cothron and Tony Ware had three points each. Logan Walters and Grant Dempsey also finished with two points at Pickens.
Both CHS teams will take part in the Region 7-4A Tournament at Northwest
Whitfield High School in Tunnel Hill this week. The girls and boys squads must win their opening-round games in order to qualify for the postseason.
Cedartown’s girls, the five-seed in the region tourney, will take on four-seed Central-Carroll at 4:30 p.m. Monday. The winner of that game would go on to play top-seeded Pickens on Thursday in the semifinals.
The Bulldogs enter the tournament as the third-ranked team in Region 7-4A. They meet six-seed Southeast Whitfield at 6 p.m. Tuesday in Tunnel Hill with a trip to the state playoffs on the line.
If Cedartown were to win that game, they would likely earn a rematch with Northwest Whitfield, the only region team to sweep them in the regular season, in the semifinals on Thursday.