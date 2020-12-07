The Lady Bulldogs’ transition to Region 7-4A will not be their only change this winter — Cedartown basketball will be under new leadership for 2020-2021.
Just prior to the start of the season, it was announced that Cedartown girls coach Eddie Gambrell was stepping down from his position. The successful leader, who guided CHS to back-to-back playoff berths in 2018 and 2019, is taking a leave due to personal issues involving his family.
Taking his place will be Levi Wigley. The Rockmart native coached at Haralson County in 2017-18, leading the Lady Rebels to a 27-3 record. Prior to that, he was an assistant in Tallapoosa under Tammy Norred. Wigley has also coached multiple sports in the past decade at Rockmart and Cedartown.
“I’m very thankful to (Cedartown Athletic Director) Scott Hendrix for offering me this position,” Wigley said. “I was approached a couple weeks ago and knew that it was a great opportunity.”
Wigley is inheriting one of the best rosters in Northwest Georgia. The Lady Bulldogs return key contributors such as Keke Turner and Zoe Diamond Pasley from a team that finished fourth in Region 5-4A a year ago.
“We definitely have a good squad, it’s always good returning that sort of talent,” Wigley said. “We’re a little behind, just from not being able to practice as a team yet. It will come with time, but I’m looking forward to working with these girls and challenging them this season.”
The new region poses some interesting questions for Cedartown as well.
“To be honest, we really don’t know much about most of the teams in this region. Central-Carroll is a familiar opponent, but that’s it,” Wigley said. “But, what you have to do is treat every game importantly. If we can come out and execute and play as a team, that’s all that matters.”
Cedartown has its first region game on Tuesday, Dec. 8, as it travels to Southeast Whitfield. Non-region tests include two meetings with Alabama’s defending 1A state champion Spring Garden, home-and-home series with Cartersville and Rockmart, and matchups against Paulding County and Temple.
Cedartown competes in the Haralson County Tournament on Dec. 28-30. The Breast Cancer Game will take place on Feb. 5 against Heritage-Catoosa, while the Lady Bulldogs host Rockmart for Senior Night the following night.