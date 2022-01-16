Last week saw several fun matchups on the hardwood for Cedartown basketball as the Bulldogs and Lady Bulldogs were able to split each of the four competitive Region 7-4A contests.
The action started on the road on Tuesday, Jan. 11, as both the girls’ and boys’ teams traveled to Carrollton for a doubleheader against the Central-Carroll Lions.
The Lady Bulldogs were able to put together a solid first half effort, holding Central for much of the contest but, as has been a problem at times this season, the shots simply were not falling for the red-and-black.
Central-Carroll led 10-5 at the end of the first period and held an 18-9 advantage following a low-scoring first half. A veteran Lady Lions squad generated some separation in the third period, building a 33-9 lead through three periods, and held on in the final stanza for a 42-13 region win.
Kendal Pace led Cedartown in scoring with six points. Makayla Jordan, Summer Kight and Maryn Barrow had two points each.
Central-Carroll raced out to a 15-9 lead after the first period of the boys’ game and both offenses heated up some in the second period, but the Lions maintained a 26-20 lead at the half.
The Bulldogs made up some ground in the second half, trailing by four at the end of the third period, and got even closer in the final eight minutes. Cedartown tied it at 35-all with three minutes remaining but could not top Central-Carroll.
A potential game-winning 3-pointer at the buzzer by senior guard MJ Holiday bounced off the rim, handing the Lions a 37-35 triumph.
MJ Holiday scored 10 points in the defeat and Jordan Johnson added eight. Quinlan Cothron finished with six points while Billy Darden scored five points against the Lions.
Cedartown’s week finished up Friday at home against region foe Ridgeland where both teams were able to enjoy success.
The Lady Bulldogs scored as many points in the first period as they did in Tuesday’s entire matchup, racing out to a 13-6 lead in the first period. Ridgeland began to battle back in the second period before CHS pressed down on the accelerator just before the half, pushing it to a 23-14 advantage at the midway point.
Cedartown went on an 11-0 scoring run in the third period, building as much as a 36-17 lead over the Lady Panthers. The Lady Bulldogs led 36-24 through three intervals and held on in the final period for a 46-36 win.
The victory over Ridgeland ended a six-game losing streak for the Lady Bulldogs and marked their first win since a 13-point triumph over Southeast Whitfield on Dec. 14.
Kendal Pace had a game-high 19 points while Makayla Jordan finished in double-digits with 13 points. Hayvin Barclay added nine points, Maryn Barrow scored four, and Summer Kight tallied three points in the much-needed victory.
The Bulldogs meanwhile made quick work of Ridgeland as solid defense and well-timed scoring allowed Cedartown to lead 12-6 after the first period and increase it to a 34-19 advantage at halftime.
The Panthers trailed 49-30 through three and suffered a blowout loss as the Bulldogs knocked them off 67-44 at the Dawg Pound.
MJ Holiday, who scored his 1000th varsity point in the second period, led the team with 17 points. Holiday scored all 17 of those points in Cedartown’s massive second quarter. Tony Ware added eight points while Ronald Knight, Xavier Holiday, Quinlan Cothron, and DJ Whatley scored seven points each.
Following last week’s split, the Lady Bulldogs are 3-8 overall and 2-4 in region play. They currently sit fifth in Region 7-4A, just behind fourth-place Central-Carroll and ahead of Ridgeland and Southeast Whitfield. The Bulldogs, on the other hand, are 5-8 on the season. Their 3-3 mark in region contests is good enough for third in the league at the moment.
Cedartown’s hoops squads were scheduled to travel to Jasper on Tuesday night for a pair of league games against Pickens. CHS will then host Heritage-Catoosa for two huge region games on Friday before hosting Rockmart for the first of this season’s cross-county rivalry games on Saturday evening.