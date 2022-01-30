Cedartown basketball split last week’s Region 7-4A matchups.
The Bulldogs and Lady Bulldogs had a solid night in Dalton on Tuesday, Jan. 25, before getting swept at home on Friday night.
Thankfully for the red-and-black faithful, Cedartown was able to score a pair of victories against scrappy Southeast Whitfield squads first.
The Lady Bulldogs completed the season sweep of the Lady Raiders with a 36-25 win at Southeast Whitfield. The CHS defense came out ready to play, leading 11-5 after one period of play and smothering their offense in the second period to stretch that to a 17-10 halftime advantage.
Both offenses found more consistency in the second half. Cedartown led by nine after three periods of play and continued to score in the final interval.
Kendal Pace led all scorers with 18 points while Asia Ware added 10 points. Hayvin Barclay scored five points and Annakate Bussey finished with three points in Dalton.
The contest was Cedartown’s first game without standout junior Makayla Jordan, who went down with an injury against Rockmart on Jan. 22. Jordan has a fully torn ACL and a partial LCL sprain and will not return this season.
This is the third massive injury affecting the Lady Bulldogs, as they were already without the services of senior Marycille Brumby and junior Ivari Boozer.
The boys game was much tighter throughout. Cedartown, who had defeated Southeast Whitfield 57-56 at home on Dec. 14, found themselves leading 23-22 midway through this time around.
In the second half, the Bulldogs used a third-period scoring run to take a 42-35 lead into the final quarter. CHS led by as many as 12 points in the fourth period and walked away with a hard-fought 66-58 road victory.
MJ Holiday had another stellar outing, finishing with 23 points on the day. Ronald Knight scored 10 points, Elijah Diamond added nine points, and Xavier Holiday had eight points. DJ Whatley scored five points, Grant Dempsey had four points, Mario Maldonado added three points in the second period, and Billy Darden made two free throws in the win.
Cedartown returned home on Friday to face two of the best teams in the region in Northwest Whitfield.
The Lady Bruins, who currently sit second in the Region 7-4A standings, raced out the gates to a 19-4 first period lead and never looked back. It was a 30-point game at halftime and CHS failed to score in the entire third period. Northwest Whitfield gave playing time to plenty of reserve players in that 51-11 blowout at Cedartown High School.
A fourth quarter collapse led to a heartbreaking finish in the boys matchup. Cedartown trailed 20-15 after one period of play, but the Bulldogs outscored the Bruins 21-13 in the second to hold a 36-33 lead going into the locker rooms.
CHS continued to increase that lead in the third period, leading 58-49 through three periods. Unfortunately, Northwest Whitfield dropped 26 points in the fourth period. The Bruins finished the game on a 10-0 scoring run in the final 3:48 and hit the game-winning three-pointer with under five seconds to go in their 75-72 triumph at Cedartown High School.
MJ Holiday and Ronald Knight had 19 points each on Friday night. Elijah Diamond added 12 points while Jordan Johnson scored 10 in the loss. Xavier Holiday had six points, Billy Darden finished with four points, and Grant Dempsey tallied two points against Northwest Whitfield.
After last week’s results, the Lady Bulldogs (4-11, 3-6) sit fifth in the Region 7-4A standings, one game behind fourth-place Central-Carroll. The Bulldogs (7-10, 5-4) are currently tied for third in the region with Heritage-Catoosa.
Cedartown’s teams will be in action three times this week. They will host Temple on Tuesday night for a pair of non-region contests before their important games with Central-Carroll on Friday at home. The Lions are the top team in Region 7-4A and the Lady Lions are one spot ahead of the Lady Bulldogs. CHS will round out the week with a Saturday doubleheader at rival Rockmart.