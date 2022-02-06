Although the Lady Bulldogs’ struggles continued last week, the Bulldogs were able to earn two huge victories at home.
Cedartown split their basketball doubleheaders against Temple and Central-Carroll at Cedartown High School as the girls lost both games and the boys won both matchups.
CHS started the week of action by hosting Temple on Tuesday night. Those non-region matchups against the Class 2A Tigers served as Cedartown’s Senior Night showdowns for the 2021-22 season.
The Lady Bulldogs held tight throughout with a similarly young Temple team. Both teams scored nine points in the first period before the Lady Tigers claimed a 16-15 lead through one half of play. The offenses picked it up a bit in the second half. Despite a nine-point performance from Kendal Pace in the third and fourth periods, it simply was not enough for Cedartown who fell 39-36 on Senior Night.
Pace led the way with eleven points and 23 rebounds on Tuesday. Hayvin Barclay scored nine points against the Lady Tigers. Maryn Barrow and Asia Ware tallied six points each and Summer Kight added four points as well.
In the boys game, Cedartown used a big second period to create enough separation for a solid win against Temple. The Bulldogs led by just two points after eight minutes of play, but a big scoring run in the second frame helped CHS build a ten-point advantage as they went into the locker rooms. That second period run appeared to be the difference, as the ten-point lead stayed true in the third and fourth periods of Cedartown’s 45-35 win.
Seniors MJ Holiday (13 points), Jordan Johnson (10 points), and Ronald Knight (8 points) each had strong showings on Senior Night. Elijah Diamond and Mario Maldonado finished with four points each while Xavier Holiday drained a three-pointer versus the Tigers. Quinlan Cothron, Tony Ware, and DJ Whatley converted one free throw each on Tuesday night.
The two CHS hoops squads had a couple of very competitive matchups at home on Friday night against Central-Carroll. Those Region 7-4A contests against the Lions served as the final regular season home games, and likely the final home games in general, for Cedartown in 2021-22.
Kendal Pace did everything she could to claw Cedartown back in the contest, but it was too little, too late in the first matchup of Friday’s doubleheader. The Lady Lions claimed an 11-4 lead in the first period, but the Lady Bulldogs battled back some in the second period and trailed just 20-11 at halftime. As has been the issue due to injuries all season for Cedartown, depth proved to be a factor as Central-Carroll pulled away big in the second half of their 63-43 victory at Cedartown High School.
While CHS did lose, they had a performance to remember from sophomore forward Kendal Pace. She finished with a career-high 24 points against the Lady Lions on Friday night and had double-digit rebounds as well. It marked her fifth straight double-double, a streak she would continue Saturday at Rockmart. Summer Knight scored nine points and Hayvin Barclay added four points in the loss. Annakate Bussey and Asia Ware both nailed a long ball against Central-Carroll as well.
The boys, who were without the services of the Holiday brothers, had to come from behind on Friday night. Central-Carroll ran out the gates to a 16-8 lead before a low-scoring second period saw Cedartown cut it to a 21-15 deficit midway through.
The Bulldogs trailed by as many as 10 points in the third interval, but a 14-5 scoring run to end the period saw the Lions’ advantage drop to just one point. Cedartown took control of the game in the final period and made enough shots to knock off region-leading Central-Carroll 49-45 in the last home game of the year.
Elijah Diamond led the team with 11 points and DJ Whatley added nine. Ronald Knight scored eight points, Jordan Johnson tallied five points, and Quinlan Cothron, Billy Darden, and Grant Dempsey had two points each in the win.
Both Cedartown teams finished up their week of work on Saturday at Rockmart for the second of two rivalry games against the Jackets this season.