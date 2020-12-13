Cedartown’s basketball teams have found mixed results to start their 2020 campaigns.
Through two weeks, the Bulldogs are 1-2 while the Lady Bulldogs are 2-0. Both teams are 1-0 in Region 7-4A competition after defeating Southeast Whitfield on the road last week.
The boys squad opened their season on Dec. 1 at South Paulding. The Bulldogs, who were without several starters due to the football playoffs, suffered a tough 51-35 loss in Douglasville.
Cedartown trailed 29-11 at halftime before battling back for a more respectable score in the second half. MJ Holiday had 10 points and five rebounds in the season opener. Monterrio Redwine tallied eight points, six steals, and three boards, while Ronald Knight scored seven points.
Cedartown lost a much more competitive contest on Dec. 5, falling 60-51 at Cartersville.
With both teams jockeying for position in the second half, the Canes went on a scoring run and held on late for a nine-point non-region victory. Freshman Xavier Holiday led the Bulldogs with 14 points and five rebounds in the loss while Michael Walker added 13 points and three boards.
Billy Darden and Knight had identical stat-lines with seven points and five rebounds each.
In their first game that truly mattered for region purposes, Cedartown’s offense woke up early. The Bulldogs maintained a huge first half advantage in their region opener at Southeast Whitfield on Dec. 8. However, the Raider defense reacted and gave coach Benjie Frazier some worries as they nearly closed the gap. Fortunately for the red-and-black faithful who made the drive to Dalton, Cedartown held on for a 46-44 win, its first of 2020.
MJ Holiday scored 17 points, grabbed nine rebounds, and tallied 5 steals in the win. Walker finished with nine points and four rebounds.
The Lady Bulldogs were scheduled to host Spring Garden in late November for their season opener, but the Friday night game was postponed due to the football playoffs.
After that rescheduling, coach Levi Wigley’s debut as head coach of Cedartown girls basketball came on Dec. 5. There, Cedartown used a full-team effort to record a 58-38 win at Cartersville.
Three Lady Bulldogs finished with double-digits scoring in Bartow County as Qiana Watson scored 19 points, Keke Turner added 11, and Marycille Brumby finished with 10. Zoe Diamond-Pasley fell just shy of that mark, coming away with nine points in the season-opener.
Cedartown’s girls improved to 2-0 on the season in last Tuesday’s region opener at Southeast Whitfield. The Lady Bulldogs built a 31-12 halftime lead and, despite allowing a big fourth period to the Lady Raiders, came away with a 52-35 triumph in Dalton.
Watson and Turner were the leading scorers with 18 and 10 points respectively. Ivari Boozer added 8 points, Diamond-Pasley scored seven, and Makayla Jordan finished with six.
Neither team has had a game at Cedartown High School yet, but that will change this week. The Cedartown teams host region foe Northwest Whitfield for the home opener this Friday.
Tipoff between the Lady Bulldogs and Lady Bruins (1-3, 1-0) is scheduled for 7 p.m., while the Bulldogs will take on the Bruins (3-2, 1-0) at 8:30 p.m. Though more contests may get scheduled before then, both CHS teams are set to play next in the Haralson County Invitational Holiday Tournament from Dec. 28-30.