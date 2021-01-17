As Rocky Balboa stated, “It’s not about how hard you can hit; it’s about how hard you can get hit and keep moving forward.”
Following some disappointing results the previous week, Cedartown’s basketball teams were able to get back on the right track last week in a week full of basketball.
The Lady Bulldogs went 2-1 last week, while the Bulldogs ripped off a perfect 3-0 record in their Region 7-4A contests.
The two teams were in action first on Tuesday, as they traveled to Ringgold to play Heritage-Catoosa. Although the girls fell 44-43 to one of the top squads in North Georgia, the boys team was able to register a massive upset.
Cedartown shocked Heritage-Catoosa 56-53 on the road, defeating a Generals squad that was previously unbeaten in region play.
Cedartown basketball returned home on Friday to host Southeast Whitfield’s teams. The two Raiders squads are still in the process of rebuilding and it resulted in a pair of easy victories for the Polk County athletes.
The Lady Bulldogs crushed the Lady Raiders 73-36 behind Keke Turner’s 26 points. Qiana Watson finished with 17 points and Kam Cochran added 13 points in the win.
In the boys game, the Bulldogs pulled away in the first half and cruised to an 81-58 win. MJ Holiday (19 points) and Jeremiah Johnson (18 points) led Cedartown in scoring on Friday, while Donald Knight (8 points) and Tony Beeman (7 points) had similarly nice performances.
Saturday evening’s affair at the Dawg House was an incredibly special moment for Bulldog athletics.
In the Lady Bulldogs’ 49-30 win over Central-Carroll, senior Keke Turner scored her 1000th career point. The versatile guard has started since her freshman year and added 16 points in the victory. Watson had 12 points against the Lady Lions as well.
Then, in the boys game, Cedartown picked up a big 47-40 region victory in a tight game against the Lions. Michael Walker had 11 points in the win and was followed in scoring by Johnson’s 10 points and Holiday’s nine.
After a very successful week of action, both Cedartown basketball teams find themselves in good position in the region standings. The Lady Bulldogs (9-4, 4-3 7-4A) sit in fourth in Region 7-4A, whereas the Bulldogs (6-8, 5-2) are currently in second.
Cedartown was set to travel to Tunnel Hill to play Northwest Whitfield on Tuesday, Jan. 19, with the girls and boys games starting at 6 and 7:30 p.m. respectively.
Saturday’s games at Polk County rival Rockmart were canceled as the teams focus on region contests as a part of a protocol enacted by the Polk School District last week regarding COVID-19 precautions.