Cedartown’s girls basketball squad split last week’s two matchups. Despite being down two regular starters, the Lady Bulldogs defeated Southeast Whitfield on Tuesday night, Dec. 14.
CHS then suffered a big loss at Spring Garden (Ala.) on Thursday evening.
The Lady Bulldogs entered last week with a 1-2 record. Cedartown knocked off Cartersville 43-31 in the season opener on Dec. 4 before dropping consecutive region contests to Pickens and Heritage-Catoosa on Dec. 7 and Dec. 10.
Fortunately, the Red-and-Black were able to secure their first Region 7-4A victory of 2021 last Tuesday at home. Cedartown used a big start to pull away from Southeast Whitfield (0-8), handing the Lady Raiders a 45-32 defeat in Polk County.
Junior guard Makayla Jordan led the way with 19 points while sophomore Kendal Pace finished with 14 points scored. Freshmen Asia Ware and Hayvin Barclay added four points each against Southeast Whitfield and junior center Summer Kight scored two points on the night.
Cedartown did not have as much success with their venture to east Alabama on Thursday night. The Lady Bulldogs were blown out by Spring Garden (7-1), the No. 2 team in Class 2A, 77-12 in southern Cherokee County.
Coach Levi Wigley’s squad got behind early and could never find rhythm on offense against a strong Lady Panther defense en route to a 65-point defeat.
Kight scored four points at Spring Garden, and freshman guard Maryn Barrow added four points as well. Jordan and Pace finished with two points each in the loss.
Following last week’s split, Cedartown finishes the week with a 2-3 overall record. The Lady Bulldogs will not return to region play until a road contest at Northwest Whitfield on Jan. 4.
But CHS will have several opportunities to improve over the next two weeks.
Their lone matchup this week will be played on Tuesday afternoon, as the Lady Bulldogs host the Cass Lady Colonels (10-1) at Cedartown High School. Tuesday’s game will start at 2 p.m.
CHS will be back in action on Dec. 28 as they start play in the annual Hilburn-Patterson Haralson County Invitational Tournament. They will take on East Paulding in the opening round at 3 p.m. before playing second- and third-round games on Wed., Dec. 29, and Thurs., Dec. 30.