After several weeks filled with region game after region game, Cedartown basketball has been able to get a small break.
The Lady Bulldogs and Bulldogs played just one game each last week, with it being a key Region 7-4A clash at Northwest Whitfield. The Tuesday night showdown was not friendly to the girls team, but the boys squad was able to gain a monumental victory.
For the second time this year, Cedartown’s girls were crushed by Northwest Whitfield. The Lady Bruins jumped on the Lady Bulldogs early and continued to pile it on in Tunnel Hill, securing a 65-33 win.
Keke Turner led the team with 12 points while Kam Cochran scored seven points in the loss. Qiana Watson, Marycille Brumby and Janaza Hutchins finished with four points each.
The varsity boys’ contest was a blowout as well. However, for those who made the long trip from Polk County, it went in favor of the Red and Black.
Cedartown’s boys avenged their earlier loss this season to Northwest Whitfield by cruising to a 63-41 road victory. Senior playmaker Jeremiah Johnson scored a season-high 19 points. MJ Holiday added 12 points while Donald Knight had nine against the Bruins.
At this point in the season, the two varsity squads are going in different directions. Cedartown’s girls raced out to a quick start, while the boys struggled in their first few contests.
Over the last few weeks, though, the Bulldogs have won four in a row and the Lady Bulldogs have lost four of their last six games. Coach Benjie Frazier’s Bulldogs (7-8, 6-2 7-4A) sit firmly in second place of the region standings. The Lady Bulldogs (9-5, 4-4), coached by Levi Wigley, are fourth in the region now.
Cedartown basketball faces two big tests this week, both in the form of region contests. The squads were set to play at Central-Carroll on Tuesday night, looking to sweep the Lions in region play.
The Lady Bulldogs and Bulldogs return home on Friday, hosting Ridgeland at the Dawg House. The Lady Bulldogs finish their week on the road Saturday traveling to Spring Garden, Alabama.
The Lady Panthers are Alabama’s defending 1A State Champions and defeated Cedartown in the Haralson County Tournament Championship last season.
The games on Friday begin at 6 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. Cedartown’s trip to Spring Garden, which will contain just a varsity girls game, starts at 3:30 p.m. ET Saturday. Fans unable to attend can listen to the broadcasts on WGAA Radio or watch on Facebook Live.