Rockmart basketball had a full slate last week and still excelled. Both the Jackets and the Lady Jackets competed against solid Region 6-3A foes and went 2-1.
Each of the three region doubleheaders were road games for Rockmart. RHS traveled to Gordon County for a pair of games against Sonoraville on Tuesday night before heading to Adairsville on Thursday. The Black-and-Gold then made the long drive to LaFayette on Friday night for a couple of hard-fought contests in extreme Northwest Georgia.
The Lady Jackets suffered their only defeat of the week at Sonoraville. The Lady Phoenix built a 21-11 halftime advantage and, although Rockmart held their own in the second half, Sonoraville made enough shots down the stretch to tally a 48-33 win.
Zori Williams had a team-leading 14 points and seven rebounds on Tuesday night. Analee Morris and Sky Myers added seven points each, Lauryn Clark scored three points, and Emma Hindmon finished with two points in the loss. Also of note, Myers finished with five steals and Morris tallied six boards and five assists.
On the boys side, Rockmart picked up a thrilling win at Sonoraville. The Jackets were certainly tested by a feisty Phoenix squad, but coach Vic Calhoun’s team stayed hot late and held on for a 67-53 road victory.
The story of the game was undoubtedly the efforts of sophomore guard Treylin Davis. He put together a 34-point performance at Sonoraville to help lead the Jackets to a massive region win. Also in double figures was junior Cam Ferguson, who added ten points on Tuesday.
Rockmart’s girls were able to end a three-game losing streak at Adairsville on Thursday night. The Lady Jackets led 24-23 at the midway point, but the Lady Tigers battled back to take a 38-33 advantage heading into the final stanza.
Thankfully for the Rockmart faithful who made the trip to Bartow County, the Lady Jackets outscored Adairsville 24-10 in the fourth period to earn a big 57-48 win.
Analee Morris had a great outing on Thursday night as she finished with 27 points, nine rebounds, four assists, and three steals. Sky Myers added 17 points and five steals while Emma Hindmon scored eight points and pulled down 10 boards in the victory. Zori Williams had three points and Brandi Jones scored two points at Adairsville.
The Jackets also defeated the Tigers last week, securing the sweep on the road. Rockmart trailed 37-34 at halftime, but a monumental third period allowed RHS to outscore Adairsville 21-8 and take all the momentum away from the hometown Tigers. The Jackets bent a little in the fourth period but did not break, holding on for a 69-65 triumph in region play.
Treylin Davis had another fantastic performance with his game-high 31 points on Thursday night. Jakari Clark added 13 points, Dennis Sims finished with 12, and Cam Ferguson scored eleven in the victory. Senior forward Damian Horton also had two points at Adairsville.
The Lady Jackets earned their second straight region win on Friday in Walker County.
LaFayette raced out the gates to a 16-8 advantage in the first period before Rockmart cut the deficit to one point at the half. The Lady Jackets would go on to outscore the Lady Ramblers 38-27 in the second half to pick up a 63-53 come-from-behind victory.
Analee Morris (27 points, 11 rebounds) and Brandi Jones (12 points, 11 rebounds) each recorded a double-double at LaFayette. Sky Myers finished with 20 points and five assists while Lauryn Clark added three points and seven boards. Zori Williams scored just one point but had eight rebounds on Thursday night.
Unfortunately, LaFayette’s boys ended a five-game region winning streak for the Jackets in the late game. The Ramblers, a consensus top-ten team in Class 3A, led 36-24 at halftime and never looked back en route to a 73-61 win over Rockmart.
With all due respect to the numerous college prospects on LaFayette’s roster, no star shined brighter than Treylin Davis on Friday night. He produced his third 30-plus point outing of the week after putting up 35 points on the Ramblers. 26 of his points came in the second half of the defeat. Damian Horton added eight points, Omarion Garrett scored six, and Cam Ferguson finished with five points at LaFayette.
Rockmart’s varsity squads packed up and traveled across the county to Cedartown on Friday for their fourth away contests in five days.
The Lady Jackets and Jackets were scheduled to play their first home games since Jan. 4 on Tuesday, Jan. 25, as they hosted region opponent Coahulla Creek.
Rockmart’s teams will be back on the road Friday as they travel to Chatsworth for contests against Murray County before hosting Lakeview-Ft. Oglethorpe on Monday, Jan. 31.