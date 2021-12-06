Saturday marked the season opener for Cedartown basketball, thus signaling the start of Benjie Frazier’s 15th year with the program.
“Our goal this year is to finish the drill. I want to see how we will handle adversity and competitive competition,” Frazier said. “The kids have been working hard and they are anxious to get back on the court.”
The Bulldogs opened the 2021 season with a home game over the weekend. Frazier’s team battled back late against a very talented Cartersville squad but fell just short in a 63-62 nail-biter. For Cedartown, though, Saturday’s defeat is hardly a reason to sound the alarm.
In 2020, CHS started 3-8 before ripping off six wins in a row starting in mid-January. The Bulldogs won eight of their last nine regular season games and finished with the best record in Region 7-4A. Cedartown beat Central-Carroll in the region semifinals, but would fall to Heritage-Catoosa in the region championship game.
“Last year’s team overcame a lot of obstacles,” Frazier said. “We came up a game short of achieving our goal.”
Despite losing to the Generals on Feb. 19, the Bulldogs still qualified as the two-seed for state playoff purposes and hosted their first home playoff game in recent memory. Cedartown held on for a thrilling 42-38 win against Marist in the first round of the GHSA Playoffs before falling at Fayette County in the Sweet 16.
This time around, Frazier will be without several multi-year starters who graduated from last year’s team including Jeremiah Johnson, Michael Walker, and Ray Smith.
“We lost a good group of seniors, but we also had a good group of underclassmen,” Frazier said. “This year’s seniors will lead by example and provide solid leadership.”
The 2021-22 Bulldogs roster is composed of seniors Billy Darden, Calvin Diamond, MJ Holiday, Jordan Johnson, Donald Knight, and Ronald Knight, juniors Grant Dempsey and Logan Walters, and sophomores Xavier Holiday, Tony Ware, and DJ Whatley.
Frazier stated that the current roster is incomplete, as the Bulldogs expect to add several football players who concluded their season on Friday night.
“Several guys have stepped up. MJ Holiday, Billy Darden, and Ronald Knight have been playing extremely well,” Frazier said. “Several underclassmen will have to step up and play well for us, too. Xavier Holiday, Logan Walters, DJ Whatley, and Tony Ware will have larger roles this year. We expect those guys to be solid contributors.”
Cedartown opens region play on Tuesday at home, as the Bulldogs will play host to Pickens. After road trips to Heritage-Catoosa and Chattooga on Friday and Saturday, Cedartown heads home to take on Southwest Whitfield on Dec. 14.
CHS travels to Carrollton High School on Dec. 18 before taking part in the Hilburn-Patterson Haralson County Invitational in late December.
Road games at Northwest Whitfield, Cartersville, and Central-Carroll will mark the turn of the new year. The first home game of 2022 for the Bulldogs will come on Jan. 14 as they meet Ridgeland in Polk County. Following a mid-January trip to Pickens, the Bulldogs will host Heritage-Catoosa on Jan. 21 before playing Rockmart at home the following night.
Cedartown will wrap up January by traveling to Southeast Whitfield and playing Northwest
Whitfield at CHS. Frazier’s squad will host Temple on Feb. 1 for their penultimate home game. Senior Day is tentatively scheduled for Feb. 4, as the Bulldogs will play Central-Carroll at home.
Cedartown plays at Rockmart on Feb. 5 before finishing the regular season at Ridgeland on Feb. 8.
“It feels great to get the season started,” Frazier said. “It will be great to have fans in the gym this year.”