Last week’s winter weather allowed for just one region game for Cedartown basketball. However, despite the short week of work, the Bulldogs were able to register a key Region 7-4A victory at home.
Both Cedartown teams were slated to travel to Jasper on Tuesday night for a region doubleheader at Pickens, but it was postponed a day prior. The previous weekend’s winter weather in the north Georgia mountains had left icy roads in the Jasper area, so the games against the Dragons were officially moved to February 10.
As a result, the Bulldogs and Lady Dawgs resumed action on Friday night against the Heritage-Catoosa Generals.
Cedartown’s boys knocked off visiting Heritage 55-32 at the Dawg Pound. The Bulldogs, who fell 57-52 to the Generals in Ringgold on Dec. 10, were able to exact revenge by blowing out Heritage-Catoosa after a week of rest.
CHS controlled a 12-10 lead after one period of play, but a strong second interval saw the Bulldogs (6-9, 4-3) outscore the Generals (8-9, 4-4) 12-4 and take a ten-point lead into the locker rooms.
Cedartown continued to pull away in the second half and cruised to a 23-point home win.
MJ Holiday led the way with 14 points while Jordan Johnson added ten. Ronald Knight scored nine points, Quinlan Cothron added six points, and Tony Ware, Logan Walters, Mario Maldonado, and Bayron Ortiz-Valladares tallied three points each. Xavier Holiday and Elijah Diamond finished with two points each in the victory.
The Lady Bulldogs returned to region play on Friday as well but suffered a tough loss to a strong Lady Generals squad. Cedartown fell behind early, trailing 15-7 after one and 31-13 at halftime, and simply could not catch up.
Though CHS (3-10, 2-5) fought until the end, Heritage-Catoosa (14-4, 7-1) walked away with a 60-27 win in Polk County. Freshman forward Maryn Barrow scored nine points on Friday night. Kendal Pace and Makayla Jordan added six points each while Summer Kight tallied four points on the day. Hayvin Barclay also scored two points in the defeat.
Cedartown remained at home on Saturday, where they were set to do battle against cross county rival Rockmart in non-region action.
Both Cedartown teams returned to Region 7-4A play on Tuesday, Jan. 25, as they traveled to Southeast Whitfield. Then the Lady Dawgs and Bulldogs are back at home on Friday as they host Northwest Whitfield.
Cedartown will step out of their region again on Tuesday, Feb. 1, as Temple comes to the Dawg Pound.