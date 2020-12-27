A solo trip for the Rockmart High School girls’ basketball team last week continued the Lady Jackets recent winning ways.
Visiting Region 6-3A opponent LaFayette for a make-up game last Tuesday, Dec. 22, Rockmart rallied back from a three-point deficit at the half to take a 70-57 win on the road and hand the Lady Ramblers their first loss of the season.
Rockmart held a one-point lead after the first quarter before LaFayette battled ahead to take a 33-30 lead into the locker room at halftime. But the Lady Jackets returned and outscored the hosts 22-10 in the third period.
It marked the fourth win in a row for Rockmart, who improved to 4-3 overall and 4-2 in Region 6-3A.
Three players scored in double figures for the Lady Jackets, led by a 35-point effort from region Player of the Year candidate Keyarah Berry. The Indiana signee had six rebounds, five steals and three assists in the victory.
Analee Morris continued to be a key player as a freshman for Rockmart as she had 13 points, six rebounds and five assists. Senior Megan Little had a double-double with 11 points and 10 rebounds, as well as four assists. Taylor Turner finished with nine points.
Rockmart head coach Andre Clark said they continue to improve with each game but still have some ways to go on defense, an issue they have been working on since the start of the season.
“We know we can score points but we have to do a better job on the other end of the court if we want to make another run at the region and post season,” Clark said. “I’m proud of the improvement of the freshmen Analee Morris, Lauryn Clark, Sky Myers and Zori Williams.”
LaTyah Barber had a solid night for LaFayette with 25 points, eight rebounds, six steals and four assists. Mykeria Johnson scored 18 points with four 3-pointers and Savanna Hall had eight points, six boards and four steals.
The Lady Jackets were set to begin the Tiger Christmas Tournament at Adairsville High School on Tuesday, Dec. 29, with a game against Cartersville at 1 p.m. The Rockmart boys also play in the tournament, with their first game at 2:30 p.m. Tuesday against Mt. Paran Christian. The tournament lasts through Thursday.
The Jackets are scheduled to visit Sonoraville on Monday, while both Rockmart teams will be home Tuesday, Jan. 5, to take on North Murray.