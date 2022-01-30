Last week was a mixed bag for Rockmart basketball. Although the Lady Jackets dropped both of their Region 6-3A contests, the Jackets picked up two narrow victories in region play.
On Tuesday, both Rockmart teams hosted Coahulla Creek in a pair of important league matchups.
The Lady Jackets had a much better outing than their first meeting with the Lady Colts. Despite playing a much better game though, Rockmart's girls could not close the gap late and fell 53-41 at home.
Sky Myers finished with 15 points and seven rebounds on Tuesday night. Analee Morris added 13 points and four assists while Brandi Jones added eight points and 10 rebounds. Zori Williams had three points and five assists and Nya Jones scored two points and pulled down four boards.
Rockmart’s boys used several big scoring outputs to complete the sweep of Coahulla Creek on Tuesday night. After winning 59-50 on the road in their first meeting, the Jackets held on late for a 54-49 victory, completing the season sweep of the Colts.
RHS had four players in double figures as Treylin Davis led the Jackets with 15 points and Omarion Garrett tallied a 13-point, 10-rebound double-double. Dennis Sims and Damian Horton scored 10 points each. Cam Ferguson finished with three points and six boards while Tyler Crumley had three points in the win.
The Jackets and Lady Jackets made the trip to Chatsworth on Friday where they faced two tough squads at Murray County High School.
The Lady Jackets took on one of the top teams in Class 2A and could not stay with them. The Lady Indians, a disciplined team with size and shooting ability, pulled away early in their 84-34 win.
Analee Morris scored 18 points in the loss while Brandi Jones had eight points and five rebounds. Sky Myers finished with six points on the day, and Zori Williams and Nya Jones had two points each in Chatsworth.
On the other hand, the Jackets were able to exact some revenge on Murray County. After dropping a 63-61 heartbreaker at home on Dec. 14, Rockmart made one more shot than the Indians did on Friday to secure a 47-46 triumph on the road.
Big man Damian Horton had 19 points and six rebounds while Treylin Davis finished with 15 points and six boards. Omarion Garrett added four points and seven rebounds and Dennis Sims had four points in the win. Cam Ferguson scored three points and pulled down six rebounds and Jakari Clark tallied two points and five assists.
Late in the season, Rockmart’s hoops squads are still battling for position in the Region 6-3A standings. The Lady Jackets (9-12, 5-8) are sixth in the region, but the Jackets (14-7, 8-5) have continued to win and are now third in Region 6-3A.
Both Jacket teams will have two key matchups this week. Rockmart travels to Catoosa County on Friday for a couple of region games at Ringgold before returning home on Saturday to host county rival Cedartown.