Rockmart’s Kason Zuker (right) gets up after applying the tag to North Murray’s Brylan Bond at second base during Game 2 of a doublheader at Rockmart High School on Wednesday, April 5. The Jackets won 4-3 to complete a three-game sweep of the Mountaineers.
Jeremy Stewart
Rockmart pitcher Nolan Clemons struck out eight during an abbreviated complete-game outing in Game 1 of a doubleheader against North Murray on Wednesday, April 4.
Rockmart’s JD Davis sprints to third base after stealing second during Game 2 of a doubleheader against North Murray on Wednesday, April 5.
Rockmart’s Jake Bailey reaches down to grab a ground ball to the shortstop during Game 1 of a doubleheader against North Murray on Wednesday, April 5.
Rockmart's Landon Patterson throws a ball in from right field during Game 1 of a doubleheader against North Murray on Wednesday, April 5.
Region play has been so far, so good for the Rockmart Yellow Jackets baseball team as they look to keep their hot streak going in the final two weeks of the regular season.
The Jackets completed a three-game sweep of Region 7-AA foe North Murray last Wednesday to bring their region record to 12-0 ahead of matchups against Haralson County this week and Model next week.
The Rebels sit in a tie for second at 9-3, while the Blue Devils also finished last week undefeated against region opponents.
Rockmart, which is 15-6 overall this season, had its schedule moved up last week to avoid the chance for wet weather late in the week. The Jackets traveled to Chatsworth on Tuesday and grabbed a 9-3 win over North Murray.
A quick turnaround for a doubleheader the next day led to a 10-0 win in the opener with pitcher Nolan Clemons striking out eight batters in four innings. Rockmart then held on for a 4-3 win in the nightcap.
A scoreless first two innings in Game 1 of the doubleheader changed in the bottom of the third as the Jackets pushed four runs across, followed by six more in the fourth.
The 10-0 lead ended the game after the top of the fifth due to the mercy rule.
Hunter Atkins had five RBIs on two hits, while Rockmart finished with 11 hits and no errors.
North Murray got Game 2 going with a two-run home run by Brylan Bond in the top of the first, but Atkins helped Rockmart recover in the bottom of the frame with a two-run hit, followed by an RBI double from Rob Yagyu to put the Jackets up 3-2.
Landon Patterson punched a grounder to right field for a two-out RBI double in the second inning, and Rockmart would have to hold on from there as North Murray tacked on one more in the top of the fourth to make it 4-3.
Rockmart had won 13 of its last 15 heading into Tuesday’s game at Haralson County. The Jackets are scheduled to host the Rebels in a doubleheader Friday starting at 5 p.m., followed by a game against Model next Tuesday.
A doubleheader at Model on Wednesday, April 19, will complete the regular season and likely determine the Region 7-AA champion and No. 1 seed heading into the Class AA state playoffs.