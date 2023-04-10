Rockmart sweeps North Murray to stay undefeated in region play

Region play has been so far, so good for the Rockmart Yellow Jackets baseball team as they look to keep their hot streak going in the final two weeks of the regular season.

The Jackets completed a three-game sweep of Region 7-AA foe North Murray last Wednesday to bring their region record to 12-0 ahead of matchups against Haralson County this week and Model next week.

