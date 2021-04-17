The Rockmart High School varsity baseball team entered the final week of the regular season with a bit of momentum thanks to a big performance from junior Trevor Caldwell.
Caldwell pitched a complete-game shutout against North Murray at home on Thursday, April 15, in a Region 6-3A contest where he also hit the game-winning RBI in the bottom of the sixth to give Rockmart the 1-0 victory.
Caldwell threw all seven innings, striking out 15 and allowing just two hits. The win ended a five-game losing streak for the Jackets, who will not make the playoffs this season.
Rockmart (8-16, 4-10 6-3A) fell 9-1 in the opening game of the series with the Mountaineers last Tuesday, April 13, in Chatsworth as the host team scored three runs in the third inning and five in the fourth to build an 8-1 lead that they would not give up.
Johnathon Moore and Mason Phillips split time on the mound for the Jackets. Moore started the game and struck out three over four innings of work. Phillips struck out two in the final two innings. Andrew Morris led Rockmart at the plate with two hits.
The Jackets were scheduled to start out the week with a non-region contest Monday at South Paulding High School. They then close out the season with a final region series, hosting Adairsville on Thursday before traveling to Bartow County to face the Tigers on Friday.