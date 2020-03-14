Nothing in this world seems to be able to stop a showdown between Cedartown and Rockmart on any playing field, and baseball was no different on Saturday afternoon when the Jackets took a 3-0 win at home before the season was halted.
Ty Floyd recorded the win in what was likely one of the last high school baseball games for the next couple of weeks with the closure of schools, and Rockmart senior star and LSU commit Ty Floyd recorded his latest win after pitching all seven innings against the Bulldogs.
Rockmart head coach Kenny Yanzetich said his squad did well against Cedartown in what might potentially be the last game of the season for the Jackets, especially Floyd.
"Ty Floyd was in control all game long and we got good hits when we needed them," Yanzetich said. "Our catcher Sam Willbanks did a heck of a job back there blocking sliders and catching changeups. It’s tough when there are guys throwing 94s and 95s, so he did an excellent job."
Floyd's stand through the game on the mound saw him give up just a pair of hits - one right off the bat to Cedartown's Easton Oxenrider to start the game - but gave up no runs in a 13-strikeout and two walk outing on his home turf.
Cedartown's Cade Dingler recorded the loss. He was relieved after three innings of work by Corben Cuzzort. Dingler finished his performance on the mound with a strikeout, two walks, a hit and a run with an error recorded. He was also the only other hit for the Bulldogs against Floyd on the day.
Cuzzort's relieving performance closed with a pair of runs, two hits, an error, two walks and three strikeouts.
Rockmart secured the lead after both teams went scoreless through the first two innings in a pitching duel between the teams, but then Rockmart took command of the lead with a run and two more each in the fifth and sixth innings.
The Jackets batting performance fared much better, with seniors Brayden Cole, Reed Couch and Evan Ratcliff all earning hits on the day against Dingler and Cuzzort.
What's the plan for the rest of the season? Yanzetich will know more in the coming days.
"I have a coaches meeting next week to see how we will finish region play, depending on when we come back. We’re all hopeful that we will just be on a two week hiatus and will get a chance to finish our season," Yanzetich said. "As a team, we are not allowed to do anything over the next two weeks, but the players can work all they want on their own. They know what they need to do to stay in shape and be ready to play when we come back."