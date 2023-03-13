Rockmart, Cedartown continue winning ways

Rockmart pitcher Hunter Atkins goes through his delivery during a game against Cedartown at Rockmart High School on March 4. The Yellow Jackets won the game 2-1 on a walkoff hit in the bottom of the eighth inning.

 Jeremy Stewart

Baseball has come to Polk County this season and both Rockmart and Cedartown are proving they are both contenders in their respective classifications.

Cedartown is 6-3 after picking up a 9-0 road win at Carrollton last Tuesday, handing the Trojans their first home loss of the season. The Class 4A Bulldogs scored two runs in the first, three in the second and another three-spot in the sixth to wrap up their offense against Carrollton, a 7A school.

Rockmart, Cedartown continue winning ways

Cedartown’s Denver Nale (11) throws the ball to first base for an out in the third inning of a game against Rockmart on March 4.
Rockmart, Cedartown continue winning ways

Rockmart’s Calliyon Thompson reaches out to grab the ball on an infield hit before throwing it to first base during a game against Cedartown on March 4.
Rockmart, Cedartown continue winning ways

Cedartown’s Dylan Cupp goes down to trap a ground ball to shortstop during a game against Rockmart at Rockmart High School on March 4.
