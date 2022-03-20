The Rockmart High School baseball team had some tough times to start the season. But with warmer weather has come new success for the Yellow Jackets as they dive into their region schedule.
After dropping four in a row, Rockmart capped off last week by winning its fifth straight game and moving to 2-0 in Region 6-3A after sweeping Murray County in a home-and-home series.
The streak, which began with a 6-2 win over non-region foe Woodland on March 4, continued with a 2-1 extra-inning win over Rome and a 2-0 win over Newnan, all of which are in higher classifications.
Last week saw the Jackets begin the region part of their schedule, and the results remained the same.
Rockmart opened Region 6-3A play with a 5-1 road win over the Murray County Indians in Chatsworth on Tuesday, March 15.
Jonathan Moore got the win after allowing just one run on four hits over three and 1/3 innings. He also struck out five. Mason Phillips and Jake Bailey came on in relief to close out the game, with Phillips striking out four batters.
Rockmart (7-4) had eight hits, with Bailey and Phillips each having multiple hits for the Jackets. Bailey went 3-for-3 at the plate with a two-run home run in the third inning. Phillips had two hits.
Three pitchers combined for a run-rule shortened shutout on Thursday as the Jackets put up seven runs in the third inning to secure the 11-0 victory over the Indians at home.
Mason Phillips started on the mound for Rockmart and struck out seven over three innings of work while allowing no hits and one walk. Hunter Atkins and Nolan Clemons worked one inning each in relief, each striking out a pair of batters.
Up by 10 runs in the top of the fifth, Rockmart turned to Clemons to pitch. The freshman struck out the first two Indians and got the fifth batter to fly out to left field to end the game.
Atkins, Jonathan Moore, Trevor Caldwell, Calliyon Thompson, Jake Bailey and Steven Gregory all drove in runs in the big third inning. Caldwell went 2-for-3 at the plate to lead the Jackets. Bailey, Phillips and Gregory each had two RBIs.
After Friday’s storms forced it’s away game with Lakeview-Ft. Oglethorpe to be postponed, Rockmart was set to travel north for the rescheduled contest on Monday, March 21 before hosting the Warriors the following day.
The Jackets will host Coahulla Creek on Thursday, with the game starting at 5:55 p.m., and then end the week in Dalton on Friday to play Coahulla Creek on the road.