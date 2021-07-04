The 2021 Rome News-Tribune All-Area Baseball Team was announced last week, and players from both Cedartown and Rockmart made the list.
Cedartown had three players named to the first team — Dylan Cupp, Corben Cuzzort and Cade Dingler — while Rockmart was represented by pitcher Trevor Caldwell.
Cedartown’s Denver Nale received second-team recognition, while Rockmart’s Andrew Morris was a second-team pick as well.
Honorable mentions were Reece Tanner for Cedartown, along with Cole Bailey, Cole Deems, Sam Wilbanks, and Cody Williams for Rockmart.
Cedartown found itself in a playoff run this past season, kicking off the postseason with a region championship in the highly-competitive Region 7-4A over quality teams like Heritage-Catoosa and Northwest Whitfield.
The Bulldogs blasted past Mays in the first round of the state playoffs and upset no. 5 Flowery Branch in the Sweet 16 before falling in the quarterfinals to no. 8 Bainbridge.
It was the deepest playoff run Cedartown baseball has had in five years. The Bulldogs finished with a 23-11 overall record.
Here’s a closer look at the local players named to the RN-T All-Area First Team:
Trevor Caldwell, P — Rockmart, Jr.
Trevor Caldwell represents the Yellow Jackets on the all-area list after winning five games during the 2021 season, recording a remarkable 102 strikeouts with a 1.30 ERA. He only surrendered 10 earned runs, and would be named to the Region 6-AAA First Team and all-state second team.
Dylan Cupp, SS — Cedartown, Soph.
Cupp was impressive for Cedartown, notching a .405 batting average for the year. He recorded 32 walks, drove in 19 runs and stole 38 bases. He was named the Region 7-AAAA Player of the Year and First Team All State.
Corben Cuzzort, P/3B — Cedartown, Sr.
Like his Cedartown teammate, Cuzzort earns a spot on the list as both a batter and a pitcher. His .306 batting average led to 16 RBIs, 21 stolen bases, 17 runs scored while generating 17 walks.
Pitching-wise, Cuzzort recorded a 7-3 overall mark with a 2.40 ERA and 39 strikeouts. He was designated a first-team pitcher from Region 7-AAAA and made first-team all state.
Cade Dingler, IF/OF — Cedartown, Sr.
Cade Dingler hit .367 on the year with 28 RBIs, 18 runs scored, 14 stolen bases while garnering 16 walks. Dingler was named to the Region 7-AAAA and all state first teams.