Polk baseball standouts earn all-state honors

Cedartown had six selections to the Georgia Dugout Preview Class 4A All-State squad after winning its second straight region title and advancing to the state semifinals.

 Jeremy Stewart

Although the high school baseball season ended nearly a month ago, accolades continue to roll in for Polk County athletes.

Several Cedartown and Rockmart baseball stars have been named to the Georgia Dugout Preview All-State team for their respective classifications.

Cedartown had six selections to the 4A All-State squad. Junior catcher Eli Barrow and junior shortstop Dylan Cupp were each named First-Team All-State performers.

Senior MJ Holiday and sophomore Xavier Holiday were both selected as Second-Team All-State pitchers, while freshman standout Jay O’Neal was recognized as a Second-Team All-State utility player. In addition, sophomore first baseman Cole Dingler earned All-State Honorable Mention honors.

Rockmart picked up three All-State nominees from the Georgia Dugout Preview in a stacked Classification 3A list.

Senior outfielder Trevor Caldwell and sophomore pitcher Jake Bailey earned Second-Team All-State accolades after a stellar year for the Jackets. Also, freshman first baseman Hunter Atkins was included as an All-State Honorable Mention performer in Class 3A.

After a phenomenal 2022 campaign that saw Cedartown and Rockmart each walk away with Region Championships, fans of America’s pastime in Polk County should have plenty to look forward to in 2023.

