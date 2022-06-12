Although the high school baseball season ended nearly a month ago, accolades continue to roll in for Polk County athletes.
Several Cedartown and Rockmart baseball stars have been named to the Georgia Dugout Preview All-State team for their respective classifications.
Cedartown had six selections to the 4A All-State squad. Junior catcher Eli Barrow and junior shortstop Dylan Cupp were each named First-Team All-State performers.
Senior MJ Holiday and sophomore Xavier Holiday were both selected as Second-Team All-State pitchers, while freshman standout Jay O’Neal was recognized as a Second-Team All-State utility player. In addition, sophomore first baseman Cole Dingler earned All-State Honorable Mention honors.
Rockmart picked up three All-State nominees from the Georgia Dugout Preview in a stacked Classification 3A list.
Senior outfielder Trevor Caldwell and sophomore pitcher Jake Bailey earned Second-Team All-State accolades after a stellar year for the Jackets. Also, freshman first baseman Hunter Atkins was included as an All-State Honorable Mention performer in Class 3A.
After a phenomenal 2022 campaign that saw Cedartown and Rockmart each walk away with Region Championships, fans of America’s pastime in Polk County should have plenty to look forward to in 2023.