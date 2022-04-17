The rebounding Rockmart Yellow Jackets have a new adjective to describe their baseball team — region champion.
Rockmart clinched the Region 6-3A title after picking up a pair of wins over North Murray last week. It was just a year ago the Jackets missed the playoffs entirely after finishing 5-11 in region play.
Now they are 13-1 heading into the final region series this week against Adairsville and were 18-5 overall before a scheduled non-region tilt against Bremen on Monday at home.
Rockmart got kicked off last Tuesday at home against the Mountaineers with a 12-0 win in five innings as four pitchers combined to throw a shutout. Braedyn Roberson struck out Taylor Frazier to finish off the game.
The Jackets secured the win thanks to seven runs in the third inning. Rockmart put the pressure on with a lead-off single by Jake Bailey, a fielder’s choice by Steven Gregory and a double by Rob Yagyu. Rockmart got on the board in the first when Bailey singled on a 3-1 count, scoring two runs.
Mason Phillips earned the win, pitching just one inning, allowing one hit, and striking out two. Roberson and Nolan Clemons entered the game out of the bullpen and helped to close out the game in relief.
Jonathan Moore started on the hill for Rockmart! The righty went two innings, allowing a hit and striking out five.
Rockmart had 12 hits, with Sam Wilbanks, Hunter Atkins, Yagyu, and Bailey all managing multiple hits for the Jackets. Wilbanks went 3-for-3 at the plate to lead Rockmart at the plate. Bailey and Gregory each had three RBIs.
The Jackets traveled to Chatsworth on Wednesday, April 13, and held off North Murray for a 7-5 victory to clinch the region’s title and its No. 1 seed in the state playoffs.
Rockmart got things moving in the first inning, scoring a run when Bailey singled. He got the win on the mound as the righthander allowed four hits and five runs over a complete seven innings, striking out seven.
Steven Gregory went 2-for-3 at the plate with a pair of RBIs to lead Rockmart at the plate.
Rockmart had a 5-0 lead after three innings and a 7-2 lead heading into the bottom of the seventh before North Murray scored three runs before the final out.
Rockmart’s final regular season games are scheduled for Thursday and Friday. The Jackets are at Adairsville on Thursday and then host the Tigers on Friday for Senior Night. First pitch is at 5:55 p.m.
The Jackets are scheduled to begin the Class 3A state playoffs Friday, April 29 by hosting a best-of-three series against the Region 8-3A No. 4 seed. Neither a time nor opponent had been set as of press time.