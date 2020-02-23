The Rockmart Yellow Jackets picked up one of their biggest wins in school history on Saturday night.
Rockmart knocked off Cartersville 3-0 on the road in a non-region game. Along with shutting-out a perennial powerhouse in 4A, the 2A Jackets no-hit the Canes at Cartersville.
Neither side found much luck on offense in the game’s early stages. CJ Culver singled in the first but was picked off by Cartersville’s Micah Earwood. In the bottom of the first, Rockmart ace Ty Floyd recorded two strikeouts and forced a groundout to quickly send the Canes back on defense.
The Jackets drew a walk in the top of the second, but three straight outs brought and end to their threat.
LSU commit Ty Floyd continued his work on the mound by striking out the side in the second inning.
Rockmart broke the scoreless tie in the top of the third. Cole Deems picked up a lead-off single, and the junior was brought home after CJ Culver hit into an error by Cartersville third baseman Drew Rothchild. Following a stolen base by Culver and a balk, the senior scored on a RBI single by Ty Floyd. Midway through the third inning, Rockmart held a 2-0 lead.
Floyd once again struck out the side in the third inning to minimize the Canes’ offensive opportunities. Micah Earwood returned the favor in the top of the fourth by striking out Cody Parramore, Sam Wilbanks, and Cole Deems.
Javin Whatley came in to pitch to start the bottom of the fourth and picked up right where his predecessor left off. The junior butler recorded three quick strikeouts against Cartersville.
Silas Freeman pitched for the Canes in the fifth inning. The sophomore allowed two singles and a walk to load the bases, but Freeman worked out of the jam with no harm done.
In trademark Kenneth Yanzetich style, Rockmart brought in yet another pitcher in the bottom of the fifth. His practice of quickly replacing pitchers worked perfectly in the fifth inning when Trevor Caldwell struck out the side again for the Jackets.
Rockmart added an insurance run in the top of the sixth. With one out and nobody aboard, Wilbanks reached on a dropped third strike. He would advance to third after a walk and a single and came across on a RBI single by Andruw Morris.
Brayden Cole lost the perfect game bid in the bottom of the sixth. Although the senior allowed two walks, he battled back to record three outs and keep the no-hitter alive.
Cartersville closer Davis Williams gave one free pass in the top of the seventh prior to recording two strikeouts and a groundout. Brayden Cole walked one more batter in the seventh before shutting down the following Cartersville batters to earn a no-hitter in Bartow County.
The star players of the game had to be Rockmart’s phenomenal pitching staff. Ty Floyd, Javin Whatley, Trevor Caldwell, and Brayden Cole combined for a full-game no-hitter. The pitchers recorded 16 strikeouts, zero hits, and were three walks away from a perfect game against one of the most storied baseball programs in Georgia.
Floyd went 2-4 at the plate with one RBI to his credit. Cooper Yanzetich was 2-3 against the Canes while Andruw Morris finished 1-3 with a RBI. CJ Culver, Cole Deems, and Sam Wilbanks each scored for Rockmart in the win.
The victory improves the Jackets to 2-0 in their young 2020 campaign. One would be hard-pressed to find a better start to the season for any team in the state of Georgia: following a 5-inning perfect game at Woodland, Rockmart (2-0) has now also no-hit Cartersville (1-3).
One thing is for sure: the Jackets have obliterated Bartow County squads in their meetings so far this year.
Rockmart will look to shock another bigger-classification school on Monday as the 2A Jackets will host 7A Marietta (1-4). First pitch at Rockmart High School is scheduled for 5:30 p.m. Monday, and the game will be broadcast on WZOT Radio (101.9 FM, AM 1220, and WZOTRadio.com).