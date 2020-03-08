Rockmart's baseball team were sitting at .500 and had a good ride during their latest trip for tournament play.
Especially after a 1-0, 10 inning win over one of the top teams in the country during the Perfect Game High School Showdown in in Hoover, Alabama last Thursday. Hewitt-Trussville and Rockmart were tied in the ninth when Brayden Cole knocked a line drive to score Ty Floyd from first base to take the win.
Their first game of the tournament on March 5 saw IMG Academy top the Jackets 2-1.
On Friday, Rockmart fell 16-1 to North Broward Prep, only able to score a single run in the sixth inning, and on March 7 were down against the Hoover Buccaneers at press time 10-2.
The Jackets finished out the tournament with a 1-3 finish overall, and sat at 5-5 overall heading into the start of region play on Tuesday after press time.
This week, they were traveling to Floyd County then have the Armuchee Indians at home on Wednesday, then Coosa and Cedartown at home on Friday and Saturday to round out the week.
When they return to play next week on March 17 and 20, the Jackets have back-to-back games in a series against Chattooga.
Rockmart opens the region after some teams have been able to get in play in 7-AA despite wet weather. Dade County has a 2-game lead over the rest of the region, followed behind a 1-1 Coosa and Model, and an 0-2 Chattooga.
Dade took a two-game win over Chattooga to take the top spot in region play so far. Model and Coosa split a game a piece.
Armuchee, Pepperell and Gordon Central have also not been able to get in region games as the season moves to the midway point.