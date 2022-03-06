It’s still early in the high school baseball season, but the Rockmart Yellow Jackets have come face to face with adversity and are working to make the most of their chances prior to starting their region slate.
After getting swept by cross-county rival Cedartown the weekend before, the Jackets went into last week hoping to be able to get some more wins on the board. Unfortunately they ran up against a stout Class 5A Calhoun squad and came up just short of 6A Rome.
Despite the losses, Rockmart managed to turn an early lead into a 6-2 victory to close out the week as it hosted Woodland on Friday.
Freshman Rob Yagyu plated the first Rockmart runs in the bottom of the first when he hit a two-run double to left field. Hunter Atkins then hit a fielder’s choice to second base that allowed Sam Wilbanks to score from third.
The Jackets (3-4) would score a run in the second, fourth and fifth innings and get seven hits in the game.
Jake Bailey got the win on the mound as he allowed two hits and a run over 4 2/3 innings, striking out eight. Atkins threw 2 1/3 innings in relief and recorded the last seven outs to earn the save.
The 5A Wildcats got on the board first as Bailey was called for a balk in the top of the first with a runner on third. The Jackets wouldn’t surrender another run until the sixth inning.
Yagyu and Sam Wilbanks each had two hits for the Jackets, and Atkins finished with a pair of RBIs. The win ended a four-game skid for Rockmart and came less than 24 hours after the Jackets saw an 8-5 lead slip away in Rome.
Rome faced multiple deficits in Thursday’s non-region home contest against Rockmart but fought back each time and eventually outlasted the visiting Jackets to earn a 9-8 victory in 11 innings.
The Wolves trailed 8-5 going to the bottom of the sixth but rallied for three runs in the inning to tie the game and had a chance to add more with the bases loaded and no outs but couldn’t push any more across the plate.
The two teams then dug in and traded scoreless frames in the seventh, eighth, ninth and 10th as Rome’s Braxton Wade and Rockmart’s Mason Phillips provided spectacular relief work on the mound.
After Rome was able to load the bases in the bottom of the 11th thanks to a walk from Jeremiah Farrer, a single from Reece Fountain and a hit-by-pitch drawn by Josh Ellard, Joe Wilkinson came through with a great at-bat that resulted in the walk-off walk that pushed home Farrer for the game-winning run.
The game started with Rockmart taking a 2-0 lead with single runs in each of the first two innings, but Rome rallied for two in the bottom of the second to tie the game up thanks to Wilkinson coming home to score on a wild pitch followed by Barrett Cowan driving in a run on an infield hit.
After Rockmart took back the lead with a single run in the fourth, Rome swung the momentum back in their favor with three runs in the bottom of the fifth to go up 5-3 with the big blows in the inning being a two-run double by Fountain and an RBI-single from Ellard.
The Yellow Jackets had a big top half of the sixth, however, as they plated five runs to retake the lead 8-5, but once again Rome answered with three runs in the bottom half with a two-run single by Carson Atkins and a bases-loaded walk Jonathan Vigoa to tie the game at 8-8 and set up the extra-innings finish.
Wade came on in relief in the seventh and ended up going five full innings to earn the win as he didn’t allow a run, gave up five hits and struck out seven.
Rockmart was led at the plate by Jake Bailey and Sam Wilbanks in the middle of the lineup as each finished with three hits. Wilbanks had two doubles and an RBI among his total, and Bailey had a double and an RBI. Colton Leathers had two hits and an RBI, Trevor Caldwell, Calliyon Thompson and Hunter Atkins also had two hits apiece, Drake Dean added a hit and two RBIs and Phillips had a hit and an RBI as well.
Johnathon Moore pitched 4 2/3 innings for the Jackets and allowed four runs (three earned) on five hits while striking out eight in a no decision. Phillips came on in the fifth and ended up going 5 2/3 innings.
The Jackets were scheduled to travel to South Paulding on Tuesday, March 8, before hosting Rome High on Thursday at Rockmart High School with first pitch set for 5:45 p.m. Rockmart will end the week at Newnan on Friday in its final tune-up before starting its region schedule.