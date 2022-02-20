The first week of the season showed that the third-ranked Bulldogs still have some kinks to work out early in the year as Cedartown baseball went 1-2 in their three completed contests last week.
CHS blew out Darlington in the season-opener before losing to Bremen and South Paulding in their next two matchups.
Monday’s game at home went perfectly for the Bulldogs. Cedartown’s offense plated one run in the first inning before exploding for four runs in the second frame. Darlington was held scoreless until the top of the sixth, when they brought home one runner, but an Eli Barrow double- paired with several self-inflicted wounds by the Tiger defense- helped Cedartown tally four more runs to complete the 9-1 run-rule victory in six innings.
Junior ace Britt Baxter pitched the full six innings and allowed one earned run on just three hits and two walks. He struck out three Tigers in the season-opening win.
Baxter was also 1-for-2 with two runs and one RBI at the plate. Mississippi State commit Dylan Cupp was 1-for-3 with a double, two runs, and an RBI, and Chance White finished 1-for-3 with a double, one run batted in, and one run scored.
The Bulldogs lined it back up on Tuesday evening as they hosted Bremen. Unfortunately, four defensive errors spelled doom for Cedartown in this one. Though CHS took a third-inning lead thanks to two-run blast by Barrow, but the Blue Devils responded by scoring nine runs over the next four frames to take a 10-5 win in Polk County.
Freshman standout Jay O’Neal earned his first varsity start and gave up two earned runs on four hits and three walks. The young star, who has already been offered by SEC power South Carolina, struck out five in four innings. Coach Gevin Johnson and his staff elected to give some young relievers some playing time down the stretch. Those hurlers such as Samuel Formby, Matthew Henslee, and Jack Roper pitched well overall, but a mix of walks and errors helped the Blue Devils plate ten runs at Cedartown High School.
Barrow had a fantastic day at the plate. The junior catcher was 3-for-3 with a home run, a double, two RBIs, and one run. Cole Dingler went 2-for-3 with a double and two runs. Denver Nale picked up one hit, Dylan Cupp scored in the first inning, and both Reece Tanner and O’Neal batted in a run versus Bremen.
CHS had their third home game in four days scheduled for Thursday against Villa Rica. The Bulldogs scored three runs in the first inning before the Wildcats put up a three-spot in the third. However, the game was paused and eventually called due to lightning in the bottom of the third, meaning that it will not count as an official game.
Tanner started well on the mound, but the Wildcats finally began picking up some big hits off him in the third. One of those big hits was a game-tying three-run homer. Tanner finished with three earned runs on four hits and five walks. He struck out two Wildcats in three innings.
Tanner did well on offense on Thursday. In his only plate appearance, the junior athlete ripped a triple down the first base line to score Jack Roper from second base. Tanner (1-for-1, triple, RBI, R) was the only Bulldog to record a hit in the shortened game aside from Trent Johnson (1-for-1).
Cedartown baseball traveled to Douglasville on Saturday afternoon for a bout with 6A power South Paulding. The Bulldogs could not hang with the Spartans, one of the top teams in Class 6A, and fell 6-1. Cedartown struck out 13 times, committed four errors, and had three hits on the day. Their only score came in the top of the third when Cupp drove in Xavier Holiday on an RBI single to center field.
O’Neal started again for CHS. He struck out two and gave up two earned runs on four hits and three walks in two innings. Baxter served as the middle reliever and surrendered a single earned run on five hits and no walks. He pitched five innings at South Paulding and had one strikeout. Sophomore Xavier Holiday struck out two Spartans in the final innings as well.
Eli Barrow was 1-for-3 with a double while Cupp went 1-for-2 with an RBI. Xavier Holiday finished 1-for-3 with a run scored in Douglasville. 11 Bulldogs were fanned in six innings by South Paulding ace Cole Brewer, and closer Kody Clancy picked up two more Ks for good measure in the seventh.
Following a busy opening week, Cedartown’s baseball squad will have a chance to catch their breath during Polk School District’s Winter Break this week.
The Bulldogs resume action this weekend with two showdowns against county rival Rockmart. Cedartown will host the Jackets at CHS on Friday night before traveling across the county for the return matchup on Saturday afternoon. Friday’s game will start at 5:30 p.m. and first pitch on Saturday is slated for 3:30 p.m.