Three things are certain in life — death, taxes, and Polk County producing stellar baseball talent.
As expected for the 2022 Region 7-4A and Region 6-3A champion squads, Cedartown and Rockmart had a plethora of all-region selections for the season, starting with Cedartown, which had seven players selected to the Region 7-4A All-Region team.
Junior catcher Eli Barrow earned Co-Player of the Year honors for one of the toughest regions in Class 4A. He hit .391 on the season with a slugging percentage of .745. Barrow crushed six home runs and drove in 40 runs this spring.
Freshman right-hander Jay O’Neal was named a First-Team All-Region Pitcher, while brothers MJ and Xavier Holiday were First-Team All-Region Offensive/Position Player selections. Junior Dylan Cupp and sophomores Cole Dingler and Tony Ware picked up Second-Team All-Region Offensive/Position Player honors as well.
Cedartown’s standout players were not the only ones to receive a shoutout from the Region 7-4A coaches. Head coach Gevin Johnson was also named the Region Coach of the Year.
Johnson led the Bulldogs to their second consecutive region championship and a 27-11 record, marking their most wins since tallying 28 victories in 2016. And, like in 2016 when Johnson was an assistant coach under Doyle Kelley, the Bulldogs advanced to the state semifinals, meaning that the young up-and-comer has been around for both Final Four runs in CHS’ program history.
Rockmart totaled 11 Region 6-3A All-Region selections following a strong 2022 campaign.
Seniors Trevor Caldwell, Colton Leathers, Jonathan Moore, Mason Phillips, and Sam Wilbanks were first-team picks along with sophomore Jake Bailey and freshman Hunter Atkins. Senior infielder and pitcher Drake Dean and sophomore outfielder Calliyon Thompson earned second-team All-Region honors while sophomore Steven Gregory and freshman Rob Yagyu were named to the Region 6-3A honorable mention list.
After going 9-18 in 2021 and missing the playoffs, the Jackets went 20-8 this Spring, including a 15-1 mark in league showdowns. Year two of the TC Boyd era also brought RHS their first Region Championship since the fabled state runner-up season of 2019.
Rockmart, which finished as a consensus top-ten team in Class 3A, returns a considerable amount of talent for next season and, like Cedartown, should be a favorite in their classification in 2023.