Cedartown High School varsity baseball player Dylan Cupp is making great strides in his baseball career.
From committing to Mississippi State to breaking the school’s stolen base record, to having an 87 mph fastball, Cupp is already making a name for himself as a sophomore.
However, when asked about all of these achievements, he only wished to talk about everyone else in his life — most notably, his family and his team.
“I feel like I’ve performed okay. I’m really proud of the team so far, and I just want to keep going,” Cupp said. “We’re just taking it all one pitch at a time and taking it easy in all aspects of the game, not trying to be a team that we’re not, and just playing and having fun.”
That’s one of the many ways they won the Region 7-4A title, according to Cupp. He remembers that at the end of the day in baseball, “mindset is everything.”
Baseball is everything to Cupp, he said, not just because he has done it all his life, but because it is “the hardest game in the world, but we (the team) are eliminating complexity and just having fun.” He also says that he has learned so many important life lessons from baseball.
When Cupp received and accepted the offer from Mississippi State, the first thing on his mind was the kids in the Cedartown community. “It gives them hope. It’s not impossible. As long as you put in the work in the classroom, you can go anywhere. It can be done.”
Dylan’s preparations to play at varsity level are a daily ritual. When he needs help with something, his dad will help. When he has had a bad practice or game, his family support means everything to him. His goal is to get better each and every day.
Cupp broke the Cedartown stolen base record — previously held by Miles Minge — earlier this season. He had 39 stolen bases at press time.
When asked about his family, Cupp simply said, “They’ve been awesome. A day doesn’t pass when I feel like I’m by myself on my journey. It’s never been that way and it never will feel that way. Bad games happen, baseball is hard and the last thing you need is no family support. They’ve been so supportive and I’ll never be able to repay them or thank them enough for it.”
Cedartown baseball head coach Gevin Johnson agrees.
“He is definitely a family person. He has mentioned to me many times that he wanted to be in the same field that his daddy played on. He is definitely the leader of the team and speaks very highly of them. His baseball IQ is very high. He is one of those players you give their reps and let them go on.
Cupp and the Bulldogs entered this week ready to host Flowery Branch in the Sweet 16 of the GHSA Class 4A state baseball playoffs.
“We are all excited to be able to make it this far,” Johnson said. “My expectations are always high for them and they are performing at a level that makes Cedartown and the entire community proud.”