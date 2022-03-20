The Bulldogs rolled to another series win last week in Region 7-4A play.
Cedartown baseball took two out of three games against longtime league foe Central-Carroll in their second region series of 2022. CHS won Games 1 and 2 before falling in the finale on Thursday.
Tuesday’s matchup in Carrollton was an instant classic. MJ Holiday drove in Reece Tanner from third base in the top of the first to give Cedartown a 1-0 advantage before the Lions tied it up in the bottom-half of the inning. After two scoreless frames, the Bulldogs jumped back in front on a Tony Ware double that brought home Denver Nale from first. The 2-1 lead remained until the seventh inning.
A controversial call stood out in crunch time. Xavier Holiday tagged up on a fly ball in the top of the seventh and appeared to beat the throw but was called out by the home plate umpire to end the inning. Central-Carroll proceeded to tie it up, 2-2, in the bottom of the seventh to force extras.
Following a quick eighth inning, Cedartown’s offense exploded in the top of the ninth. Two errors, a single, a hit-by-pitch, and consecutive sacrifice-flies helped the Bulldogs score three runs and claim a 5-2 lead. Although the Lions would add a pair of their own in the bottom-half and load the bases, Xavier Holiday slammed the door shut with a game-ending strikeout that lifted CHS to a 5-4 extra-inning triumph.
MJ Holiday was 3-for-4 at the plate with two RBI. Xavier Holiday (2-4, R) and Tanner (2-5, 2 R) had two hits each while Ware (1-4) was the only Bulldog to have an extra-base hit. Cole Dingler and Eli Barrow each batted in one run and Jay O’Neal and Nale came around to score in the win.
O’Neal had his best start to date at Central-Carroll. The freshman surrendered two earned runs on four hits and one walk. He mowed down the Lion lineup, registering eight strikeouts in eight innings. Holiday entered in the ninth and got the win but allowed two earned runs on three hits and two walks. The sophomore added a pair of Ks in the victory.
The series shifted back to Polk County later in the week for a doubleheader at the Dawg Pound. Those games, which were originally scheduled for Friday, were moved up to Thursday afternoon due to the threat of inclement weather.
Cedartown shrugged off a slow start in Game 2. MJ Holiday gave up a first-inning run, then held Central hitless over the final six innings. Lion pitching allowed just four hits to the Bulldogs in the matchup, but the Red-and-Black took advantage of scoring opportunities. A two-run double from Barrow gave Cedartown a 2-1 lead in the third, and CHS dropped a four-spot in the fifth inning for good measure. Coming off Tuesday’s marathon, coach Gevin Johnson’s squad cruised by Central-Carroll in the doubleheader-opener for a 6-1 victory.
Barrow went 2-for-4 with two doubles and three RBI. MJ (1-3, R) and Xavier Holiday (1-2, R) were the only other Bulldogs to record a hit. Nale and Britt Baxter were hitless but each drove in a run in Game 2.
Senior right-hander MJ Holiday earned the complete-game victory against Central-Carroll. He tossed seven innings, giving up one run on two hits and three walks. Holiday finished with seven strikeouts as well.
Unfortunately, after generating runs on few hits in Game 2, the Bulldogs struggled in scoring with runners in scoring position in Game 3. Central-Carroll took a 2-0 lead in the top of the first, an advantage they would not relinquish. Barrow brought home Ware from second with an RBI single in the bottom of the first, but the Bulldogs failed to score for the rest of the matchup. The Lions added an insurance run in the fourth and walked away with a 3-1 victory.
Xavier Holiday went 2-for-3 on the day. Tony Ware finished 1-for-3 with a double and a run scored while Barrow finished 1-for-4 with one run batted in. Dingler, Nale, and Dakota Matthrews each had base hits in the two-run defeat.
On the mound, Xavier Holiday gave up two earned runs on three hits and one walk in three innings pitched. Samuel Formby tossed one inning, giving up a run, before Baxter entered and threw 2 2/3 scoreless frames. Ware pitched the final 1/3 of an inning, surrendering just one walk.
The Game 3 loss to Central-Carroll (9-7, 2-4) marked the first loss in region play for Cedartown (9-5, 5-1). They now trail Heritage-Catoosa (9-5, 3-0), who did not play a region series last week.
The Bulldogs host Northwest Whitfield at CHS on Tuesday before traveling to Tunnel Hill for a doubleheader on Friday.