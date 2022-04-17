Cedartown baseball earned their second straight Region 7-4A title last week, solidifying their status as the region’s No. 1 seed when the state playoffs begin next week.
The Bulldogs swept Southeast Whitfield with ease and got a little help in another region series to win the championship.
The Bulldogs hosted the Raiders last Tuesday in Polk County. The showdown served as the Senior Night game for Cedartown’s lone senior, MJ Holiday.
Cedartown’s offense wasted no time generating run support for starting pitcher Jay O’Neal. CHS plated six runs in the first innings before dropping a seven-spot in the second. Thanks to a three-hitter tossed by three pitchers, the Bulldogs picked up a 13-0 win in five innings over Southeast Whitfield.
Dylan Cupp was 2-for-4 with a home run, two RBI, and two runs scored. Cole Dingler (2-3, 2 2B, 3 RBI, 2 R), MJ Holiday (2-2, 2 2B, 2 R, RBI), and Eli Barrow (2-3, RBI) had two hits each while Xavier Holiday (1-2, 2B, 2 R), Tony Ware (1-1, 2 RBI, 2 R), Denver Nale (1-1, R), and Dakota Matthews (1-1, RBI, R) all reached safely in the win.
O’Neal tossed two hitless innings at Cedartown High School, striking out four Raiders. Jack Roper gave up one hit and one walk in one inning of relief and Samuel Formby pitched two innings with two hits allowed and four strikeouts.
The two teams met up in Dalton on Friday for a doubleheader at Southeast Whitfield High School. Cedartown won both games in run-rule fashion to improve to 13-2 in region play.
After a scoreless first inning, Cedartown scored two in the second, five in the third, and eight in the fourth to take a commanding 10-0 advantage. Although Southeast Whitfield would score two runs in the home-half of the fourth inning, Cedartown outscored them 2-0 in the fifth to win 12-2 in five innings.
Britt Baxter (2-3, 2B, 3 RBI), MJ Holiday (2-4, 2B, RBI, R), Cupp (2-4, R), and Barrow (2-4, 3 R, RBI) had multi-hit performances in Game 1 of the doubleheader. Eight of the nine hitters in the lineup had a base-hit in the 10-run win, including hits from Xavier Holiday (1-2, 3 R), Dingler (1-2, 3 RBI, R), Nale (1-3, R), and Ware (1-3, 2B, 2 R).
MJ Holiday started the first game in Dalton and pitched three scoreless frames, surrendering just one hit and one walk while striking out six. Matthew Henslee ran into some trouble in the fourth, when he allowed two runs without registering an out, before Formby entered and closed out the final two innings.
The quickest game all week came in the series finale. Although Southeast Whitfield scored two runs in the first three innings, it was not nearly enough against a potent Cedartown offense. The Bulldogs scored nine combined runs in the first two innings, three in the third, and seven in the fourth to generate a 19-2 victory in just four innings.
Two Bulldogs went yard in the win, as both Cupp (3-4, HR, 3 R, RBI) and Barrow (2-3, 2B, HR, 4 R, 2 RBI) sent pitches to the Tennessee state line. Xavier Holiday (2-3, 3 R), Ware (2-3, 3 RBI, 3 R), Nale (2-4, 2 RBI), O’Neal (2-3, R), Dingler (2-4, 2B, 2 RBI, 2 R) had two hits each. Also getting aboard safely were Henslee (1-1, RBI) and MJ Holiday (1-3, 2B, 3 RBI, 3 R).
Xavier Holiday got the start and allowed one earned run on three hits and three walks in three innings. The sophomore tallied four strikeouts in the win. Baxter pitched the fourth inning, giving up one walk and striking out one Raider.
Just as the Polk School District bus shuttling Bulldog players and coaches home from Southeast Whitfield arrived at Cedartown High School, another extremely important region series finished. The entire bus watched via a livestream as Central-Carroll swept Friday’s doubleheader versus Heritage-Catoosa, giving the Generals their sixth region loss and handing Cedartown their second consecutive Region 7-4A title.
CHS (19-7, 13-2) will play one more region series this week and, while its end result would not matter for Cedartown’s postseason journey, it has serious playoff implications for the rest of Region 7-4A.
The Bulldogs play Heritage-Catoosa (16-11, 9-6), who is currently caught in a four-way tie for second place in the league with Central-Carroll (17-9, 9-6), Northwest Whitfield (15-12, 9-6), and Pickens (14-11, 9-6). Four teams are fighting for three playoff spots heading into the final week of the regular season, further showing how competitive this region has been for baseball in 2022.
Cedartown travels to Ringgold on Tuesday for a game at Heritage High School beginning at 5:30 p.m. The two teams will then collide at Cedartown High School for a doubleheader starting Friday at 5 p.m.
The Bulldogs will host the No. 4 seed from Region 5-4A in a best-of-three series starting April 27 in the first round of the GHSA state baseball playoffs. The time and opponent had yet to be determined as of Sunday.